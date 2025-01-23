How to make two mobs fight in Minecraft

Minecraft has all kinds of hostile mobs that will attack you whenever they get a chance. Though they are laser-focused on killing you, we seldom witness them fighting each other, apart from a few that have that mechanic built into them. Since witnessing two mobs fighting each other can be quite interesting, the community has created a mod with custom features that allow you to put any two against each other.

Here is how you can make two mobs fight each other with the help of the Minecraft mod called Battle Mod.

How to download and use Mob Battle Mod to make two mobs fight each other in Minecraft

What does Mob Battle Mod offers?

The Mob Battle mod is extremely detailed, one that adds various unique sticks that allow you to control mobs and make them fight. Some of the features that these sticks have are forcing mobs to fight one another, heal them, kill them, give them potions, remove effects, etc. You can even also add or remove armor and weapons from them to make the fight even more exciting.

With this Minecraft mod, you can create entire armies of various mobs and make them go to war with one another. Of course, this mod is meant to be enjoyed in creative mode, where mobs will not attack you and will solely be focused on others. All these unique sticks that allow you to control mobs will be available in the creative mode inventory.

How to download and install Mob Battle mod for Minecraft

You can easily download this mod from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge)

Here is a step-by-step guide on installing the Mob Battle mod for Minecraft:

Download and install any one of the following modding APIs: Forge or NeoForge. Make sure to download the modding API for the game version 1.21.1, as that's the latest game version the Mob Battle mod supports. Head to the CurseForge website and search for the Mob Battle mod. On the mod's product page, make sure to find and download the latest mod file for either Forge or NeoForge. Also, make sure that it should be compatible with 1.21.1. Copy and paste the downloaded .jar mod file into the "mods" folder present in the root Minecraft directory, which should be "C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft". Open the official game launcher and look for the modded 1.21.1 version in the Java Edition section. Open the modded game version and check whether the mod has been installed under the "Mods" tab. Enter a world and start playing around with the mod.

