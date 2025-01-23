Why Mojang reverted two movement nerfs in Minecraft

Mojang recently released Minecraft snapshot 25w04a for the Java Edition. While they did not include any new features for the upcoming game drop, they made some major changes to certain movement mechanics. The developers essentially reverted two bug fixes that massively nerfed some movement changes in recent history.

Here is everything to know about these movement nerfs and why Mojang decided to revert them in Minecraft.

Reasons behind Mojang reverting movement nerfs in Minecraft

Mojang went back on the movement nerfs owing to the negative effect on Minecraft's sub-communities

Recently, Mojang made major changes to certain movement techniques by fixing two bugs. While one bug allowed players to move slightly faster when going from sprinting to crouching, the other allowed diagonal movement to be quicker while crouching. These two issues were previously reported under MC-152728 and MC-271065 and were fixed in snapshots 24w44a and 25w02a, respectively.

Soon after they were fixed, Mojang received a major backlash from the community. Many even signed petitions to revert the movement nerfs that Minecraft was about to receive in the upcoming game drop.

This was one of the main reasons why Mojang decided to revert these bug fixes in the latest snapshot 25w04a. The developers also included a comment explaining how these movement nerfs were negatively affecting specific game sub-communities like parkour runners and speedbridging experts:

"After consideration, we have decided to revert both fixed bugs. While we do want to revisit these mechanics in the future, it's clear that these recent fixes alone didn't quite hit the mark and caused too many negative side-effects for parkour, speedbridging, and movement in general."

Since Mojang did not want these sub-communities to suffer, they decided to remove and revert these bugs in the official game. However, it is worth mentioning that Mojang will also address these bugs in the future and tweak them differently.

How these two movement techniques are integral to Minecraft

These techniques are used by almost every experienced player (Image via Mojang Studios)

Another reason why Mojang went back on the changes is that they quickly realized that they not only affected sub-communities who played custom game modes but would also affect normal players. Most experienced players use the diagonal crouch movement technique to quickly build bridges in normal Minecraft survival mode. Some even use the sprint-crouch speed technique to sneak faster.

Since these movement nerfs affected the larger Minecraft playerbase, Mojang was quick to make changes in the latest snapshot 24w04a.

