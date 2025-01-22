New Minecraft snapshot 25w04a might become one of the most-liked preview versions despite no new feature

Mojang recently released Minecraft snapshot 25w04a for Java Edition. Though this is a development preview for the sandbox's upcoming game drop, the developers have not added any new features with it. However, there is one major change that they brought — reverting a couple of earlier movement bug fixes.

Even though the snapshot 25w04a does not include any brand-new features, it might become one of the most celebrated Java Edition preview versions in recent history. Here is everything to know about it.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Why Minecraft snapshot 25w04a might go down as one of the most-liked previews in recent history

Mojang reverted two earlier bug fixes that nerfed major movement techniques

In the latest Minecraft snapshot 25w04a's patch notes, Mojang stated they have reverted two bugs that were previously fixed. These bugs were related to diagonal movement being faster while crouching, and players continuing to sprint and walk faster when in a crouched position.

While the diagonal movement speed while crouching allowed players to build bridges a lot quicker, maintaining sprint speed while crouching allowed in-game-parkour experts to zoom through various parkour maps.

These two bugs were addressed under MC-152728 and MC-271065 Mojang bug reports, and were fixed in snapshots 24w44a and 25w02a, respectively. The fix regarding the sprint speed while crouching was officially released in the Minecraft stable version with 1.21.4 The Garden Awakens update.

Fixing these movement bugs caused massive backlash from the community. Many felt that these movement bugs, which eventually turned into an exploit, should not be suddenly removed by Mojang.

Hence, in the latest snapshot, 25w04a, the developers reverted the bug fixes. In the patch notes, they added a note stating how these movement nerfs were negatively affecting certain sub-communities within the game:

"After consideration, we have decided to revert both fixed bugs. While we do want to revisit these mechanics in the future, it's clear that these recent fixes alone didn't quite hit the mark and caused too many negative side-effects for parkour, speedbridging, and movement in general."

This means that the movement exploits, that Mojang still deems as bugs, will remain in the game and any future snapshots and stable versions.

However, it is worth noting that the developers have also stated that they are willing to address these movement bugs in the future. As of now, nothing can be said for sure as to what they will do with the bugs going forward.

Mojang's quick response through a snapshot will be massively appreciated

Mojang has always listened to its massive player base and molded the sandbox title accordingly for several years now. However, they have rarely reverted changes that they made during development.

Hence, this particular change of bringing back the movement exploits would be rejoiced by millions of players. Furthermore, for that very reason, this particular snapshot, 25w04a, could be one of the most favorite preview versions of Java Edition in recent history.

