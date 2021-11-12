How to make God armor in Minecraft

While enchanting armor in Minecraft, players are often caught in a dilemma. Out of the four unique Protection enchantments available, they can only use one on armor equipment.

At one point in Minecraft's history, players were able to create "God armor", which held all enchantments, including incompatible ones. Unfortunately, this feature was removed in an update, but there are still ways to get God armor in Minecraft.

How to get armor that holds every Protection enchantment in Minecraft

In the latest versions of Minecraft, players cannot obtain God armor in vanilla survival. The only way to get the armor in survival is by downgrading to the older version. However, many technical issues may occur while downgrading a world.

Players can follow these steps to get God armor without breaking their world:

Step 1: Prepare resources

Prepare resources (Image via Minecraft)

Players will need to collect a complete set of unenchanted diamond gear. Armor should not be made of netherite as it is not available in older game versions. Along with armory, players will also have to prepare all four types of Protection enchantments:

Protection

Blast Protection

Projectile Protection

Fire Protection

Players should also collect any other enchantments they would like on their armor. Along with enchantments, they will also need tons of XP levels and an anvil to enchant their gear. Use a shulker box or ender chest to store these items.

Step 2: Travel hundreds of blocks away

Travel far (Image via Minecraft)

Old Minecraft versions can corrupt the world if there are new blocks in an area. To avoid that, players will have to travel hundreds of blocks away from their homes. Before starting the journey, place all the needed items in a shulker box, ender chest or inventory.

Players must travel to a distant location. After moving hundreds of blocks away, they can now downgrade their world.

Step 3: Create a world backup

Downgrading Minecraft worlds is a serious thing to do, and it may lead to world corruption. Therefore, it is necessary to create a world backup. If anything goes wrong, players can switch to their backup without losing anything.

Step 4: Switch to Minecraft 1.14.2 and load the world

Change version (Image via Mojang)

Players will have to download Minecraft 1.14.2 version. It is available on the Minecraft launcher. After installation, start the game and load the world.

Step 5: Start enchanting

Illegal enchanting (Image via Minecraft)

In version 1.14.2, players can apply all Protection enchantments on an armor. Combine four Protection enchantments in one book and then enchant an armor piece. Once enchanting is done, players can switch back to the latest Minecraft version.

Step 6: Complete the God armor

God armor (Image via Minecraft)

After moving back to the latest Minecraft version, players can travel back to their base. They can then upgrade diamond armor to netherite using a smithing table and netherite ingots.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Now, players have God armor that holds all the Protection enchantments. They will now have the benefits of Protection, Blast Protection, Projectile Protection and Fire Protection.

Edited by Sabine Algur