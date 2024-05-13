Reasons why Minecraft needs an End update

Minecraft's End dimension has been a staple of the sandbox game since Java Edition version 1.0, and while it's had some changes and revisions since, many players feel as though the game's "final" dimension on a player's Survival Mode journey deserves more attention with a future End update. But why do players feel this way? What do they feel the End lacks compared to the Overworld?

While there's no singular answer since every Minecraft player has their own opinion on the game's design, there are several common refrains shared among fans. Since this is the case, it doesn't hurt to examine some of the reasons players give for why the End could use another update in Mojang's flagship sandbox game.

Five reasons players want a new End update for Minecraft

1) Lack of terrain diversity

The End's terrain is pretty average in Minecraft and could use some variations (Image via Mojang)

Although the End in Minecraft technically has "biomes" based on positions on the dimension's various islands, all of the terrain feels very similar with very small differences between them. While the End is undoubtedly meant to feel like an empty sort of locale based on its design philosophy, there is still room to improve the terrain and biodiversity.

By adding more blocks and biomes to the End and reshaping the terrain generation of certain islands compared to others, the dimension could be considered more varied and diverse in the same way that the Overworld and Nether are often seen to be. If nothing else, the existing biomes in the End could at least be reworked to feel more unique when compared to each other.

2) A relative lack of new resources

Minecraft players don't have that many resources worth collecting in the End (Image via Mojang)

While there are certainly goodies to be had in the End, the dimension doesn't have much in the way of resources. Sure, players can mine end stone, collect blocks from chorus trees, and gather purpur blocks, but the materials worth hunting down are somewhat scarce. While the Overworld and Nether both have various ore blocks, tree types, and more, the End is left with few resources.

Perhaps by adding a new ore in the End that's capable of making great new items or pieces of gear, players will have more of a reason to do some serious mining and resource gathering in the hollow dimension. Currently, there just isn't much worth bringing back to the Overworld.

3) Too few mobs

There are effectively only three mobs in the End in Minecraft, and some players have hoped for more (Image via Mojang)

While, as previously mentioned, the End is supposed to feel empty in Minecraft by design, players still expected to have more than three mobs existing in the vast dimension. Endermen populate a wide swath of the locale, and players usually already have experience with them prior to entering the End. The Ender Dragon and shulkers are new, but the End still feels a bit too empty as its own dimension.

Perhaps Mojang could look into adding new and more exotic mobs (or even just new enderman variants) to the periphery of the End's islands or in the surroundings of end cities, as this would improve the uniqueness of the dimension without cluttering it up with too many new entities.

4) More treasure-like items are needed beyond Elytra

Minecraft fans love elytra, but shouldn't there be more treasure in the End? (Image via Mojang)

For many Minecraft fans, the final objective of exploring the End comes down to securing elytra from an end ship. While there's nothing wrong with that, shouldn't the End have more treasured items worth seeking out? Especially considering that the End and its cities/ships are often considered to be the remnants of a forgotten civilization with unusual methods and customs.

With all of the mystique and fan-made lore that the End conjures in the community, one would think that Mojang could introduce more treasures to the dimension that go beyond finding elytra on an end ship. This would give fans a reason to visit this dimension more often.

5) An overall lack of a feeling of adventure

Beating the Ender Dragon in Minecraft is great, but the End otherwise feels a bit anticlimactic (Image via Mojang)

Reaching the End and defeating the Ender Dragon feels like a great achievement for new Minecraft players, but what comes after can be a bit underwhelming. After opening access to the rest of the End by beating the dragon, there isn't much to explore or adventure through beyond end cities and end ships, which can feel like a chore to obtain elytra for many veteran players who have done so before.

The Overworld and Nether present countless locations to explore where wild things can happen, but the End feels less like a new place to adventure through and more like a checklist of tasks to accomplish after the Ender Dragon has been beaten. A Minecraft End update can breathe new life into this "final" dimension by providing new places like caves or structures to explore while keeping the desolate theme.