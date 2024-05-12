Minecraft's future End update should definitely add a new wood for the End

Minecraft has come a long way as far as having in-game items is concerned. What started as a simple game of dirt blocks and water has become a massive name in the gaming industry. But there is still a long way to go and many parts of the game still need a lot of work. One such part is the barren End world.

A dimension similar to the Nether, The End in Minecraft is where players can find the Ender dragon and a lot of Endermen. But players have always had one complaint about this dimension; The End has nothing exciting to offer, especially when it comes to wood types. With the Tricky Trials update adding so much to the game, there is hope that the End might eventually get new features as well. In this article, we’ll explain how the End would benefit by getting new wood types.

Disclaimer: This article takes into account the writer's personal opinions.

The End in Minecraft needs new wood types

The Chorus is the only tree in End dimension (Image via Mojang Studios)

The End is where players go to defeat the Ender dragon and get important items such as the shulker box and the elytra that allow players to glide. But there’s a lack of any other interesting items in this dimension. So, it would be interesting if Mojang Studios decided to revamp the End dimension entirely.

There was a time when the Nether was a barren place with barely anything other than lava and glowstones. But then the developers did a great job, adding two different trees in the Nether and completely changing how that place looks and feels. Players can now obtain different wood types from the Nether and use them in the overworld.

The End has only a handful items, like the elytra, that makes it interesting (Image via Mojang Studios)

Having a new wood type would give the End dimension in Minecraft more character. The End has a lot of unique items, mostly pertaining to teleportation. It would not be too difficult for the folks at Mojang Studios to add a new wood type that aesthetically matches the look of the End, with its classic black and purple.

But they can even go a step further and add some special attributes to the wood type, ideally something related to teleportation. And why stop at the woods? Mojang can make the End a proliferating land of interesting items and even add mobs, prompting players to explore and even make bases there.

This change will make the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update seem like a minor update and that’s saying a lot. The upcoming Tricky Trials is adding a ton of different items and mobs in the game. So, for now, all we can do is wait and hope that Mojang Studios turn their attention towards the End.