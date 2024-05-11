Minecraft Tricky Trials update is adding several features demanded by fans for years

Similar to a DLC, the long-awaited Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update brings new mobs, structures, and weapons. Players now have fresh content to explore and new gear to tackle challenges with. In particular, the unexpected arrival of the new mace weapon has pleased the community since it will no doubt revitalize the close-range combat experience. The community has been asking for more combat content in recent years, and the upcoming 1.21 update delivers in that regard.

In this article, we'll explore the new features introduced by the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trial update.

Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trial update boasts the perfect features to address the desires of fans

Minecraft 1.21 key features (Image via Mojang)

Numerous Reddit posts on the official Minecraft subreddit reflect the community's desire for new combat and crafting mechanics updates. Players have expressed interest in the idea of new dungeons for the Overworld, as the underground area has only seen changes being made to cave generation in recent years, with nothing moderately challenging.

The developers at Mojang seem to be well aware of the community's desires and thus, took their time to develop what is now titled the Tricky Trials update.

Tricky Trials update features that can spice up the overall Minecraft experience

The trial chambers (Image via Mojang)

The new underground area, the trial chambers, offer an ideal setting for mid-game phase exploration, a quality that the current lackluster dungeons fail to provide due to their lack of features.

The introduction of the challenging new mob, Breeze, also fulfills players' longing for a formidable opponent, especially since the last few mob additions were mostly passive. Until now, the only hostile mob is the warden, which was designed not to be fought.

A player deflecting back the breeze's wind charge attack (Image via Mojang)

The mob's distinctive movement and attack abilities will make for dynamic battles previously unseen in the game. The trial chambers will serve as an exceptional arena for these encounters.

The brand-new mace weapon will facilitate new combat techniques for close-ranged battles, particularly due to its unique ability to deal more damage for each block a player falls before landing a blow.

A crafter block (Image via Mojang)

Another new feature in the update is the crafter block, which brings revolutionary changes to one of the core mechanics of the game. This block allows for automatic crafting using redstone components, a change that many did not anticipate but has the potential to bring the desired overhaul to the core gameplay.

Overall, this update seems like the perfect package, integrating much-needed additions seamlessly into the Minecraft world after numerous iterations in snapshots and beta updates.