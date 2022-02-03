Minecraft Redditor creates game-inspired LEGO set in real life

Being immensely popular, Minecraft is now a brand, and that means that it features a ton of merchandise that isn't digital. LEGO sets are one such extension of this brand. The game's LEGO sets vary in size and price.

Players have the option to buy individual pieces representing features from the game's digital world, and many do so to slowly but surely build up their entire game-themed LEGO set. One such person is Redditor u/Kaanfroin, who assembled an entire LEGO set based on the game.

Minecraft Redditor assembles IRL Minecraft-themed LEGO set

When asked how long it took, the user replied that it took almost 4 months to build. This was due to him buying all the pieces at different times.

The detailed set contains hundreds of LEGO pieces, each making up a different part of the game's world. The base is made using green pieces representing grass blocks. Some sizeable figures from the game can be seen loitering around the physical map, including those of a Creeper and Pig, which has some baby pigs on its back as well.

Tons of player models are visible in the set. Some can be seen with diamond pickaxes while others are seen holding diamond swords. Some blue LEGO pieces cover the spaces between the grass pieces, representing water. A player with a boat can be seen rowing across the water.

Many mobs can be found in LEGO form (Image via LEGO)

Pandas, wolves, zombies, and skeletons are a common sight. A swarm of zombies, creepers, and a skeleton can be seen chasing the player at the top of the set. Foxes, bees, sheep, and horses are also visible throughout the set.

The right side of the collection showcases a small village, complete with houses from different biomes, an iron golem, villagers, pillagers, the wandering reader, his llamas, husks, and a player model in full diamond armor. On the left is a Nether fortress, around which various Nether mobs like piglins, wither skeletons, and blazes can be found.

Community reactions to the IRL Minecraft LEGO set

A small amount of comments can be seen on the post. Many players described their own experiences building a LEGO set, while others complimented the build.

Minecraft has a huge and flourishing community on Reddit. A plethora of game-themed subreddits can be found on the platform, with r/Minecraft being one of the most well-known ones. Players can use these official subreddits to post and showcase their in-game builds, ideas, suggestions, seeds, screenshots, and more.

