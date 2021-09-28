Redstone Sentry in Minecraft Dungeons: Everything you need to know

There are a ton of different mobs in Minecraft Dungeons. While the list of Minecraft mobs is long, the Dungeons list is a lot longer. There are even "non-alive" mobs in Minecraft Dungeons, something relatively new to Minecraft. One of those non-alive mobs is the ever-dangerous Redstone Sentry.

A redstone sentry is a dispenser-like non-alive mob that fires flaming arrows at the player when activated, found in Minecraft Dungeons. Here's everything players need to know about the Redstone Sentry.

Complete guide to the Redstone Sentry in Minecraft Dungeons

The Redstone Sentry, also known as the Woodland Sentry, is exclusive to one level in Minecraft Dungeons. The non-alive mob device can only be found in the Woodland Mansion Ancient Hunt.

The Woodland Mansion Ancient Hunt is one of the most challenging in the game. Image via Mojang

The Woodland Sentry looks little more than a raised section of the carpet, so it is difficult to see. The sentry is initially passive, but if it is stepped on (which often happens because players can't see it), it will trigger nearby sentries, which will fire flaming arrows at the hero that can deal quite a bit of damage.

In order to find this non-alive sentry, players will have to enter the Woodland Mansion Ancient Hunt. They can follow these steps to use Ancient Hunts in Minecraft Dungeons:

After one mission at Default V or higher is completed, Ancient hunts are accessible to players.

Players can then navigate to a Nether portal located in the camp cave. This serves as the point of interaction for ancient hunts and will be open from then on.

Hunts can also be found on the "Other Dimensions" tab of the "Mission Selection" map if they don't travel to the portal in the camp.

Prior to starting, players will have to offer up several items to unlock the hunt:

One melee weapon

One ranged weapon

One armor

One artifact that fulfills the specific rune requirements

