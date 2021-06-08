Is there a release date for Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Part 2 yet?

In 2020, at Minecraft Live, Mojang announced that it was developing the Minecraft 1.17 update 'Caves & Cliffs', the game's first big update in the last couple of years. Fans have been eagerly waiting for this update and in April of 2021 Mojang announced that it would release this update in two parts.

With Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs Part I being released on June 8th, lots of Minecraft fans are eager for Minecraft 1.18, also known as Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs Part II.

Mojang has provided players and fans with a lot of information about Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs Part I and Part II, but very little information about when it plans to release Part II of the update.

Below is some more information regarding Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part II.

Is there a release date for Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part II?

Speculated Release Date of Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part II

Minceraft: Caves & Cliffs Update is one of the most anticipated updates since the release of Minecraft. It was announced in 2020 at Minecraft Live, and in April 2021, since the new update had so many big changes to the game, Mojang decided to split it up into two updates.

In Part I, players will see lots of mobs, items and material additions such as, axolots, goats, copper ore, blocks, dripleaves, and much much more.

In Part II, Mojang will focus more on world generation and building. It will focus on the addition of large scale mountains, a few extra biomes and a new mob called the Warden.

It will also focus on things such as 3D biomes, as well as making a smooth transition for players when updating their new 1.17 world to 1.18 once the time comes.

Unfortunately, there is no word on the release date for the second part of the Caves & Cliffs update. However, it is quite certain that it will be released later in 2021, with some speculating its release for the holiday season 2021.

Hopefully once Minecraft 1.17 is up and running, Mojang will announce the release date for 1.18.

