Respiration vs Aqua Affinity: How different are the two Minecraft enchantments?

There are several different Minecraft enchantments that players can choose from. Enchantments are basically perks or special abilities that players can place on an item to make it stronger and more reliable.

Enchantments can be placed on items using an enchanting table or an anvil. Enchanting tables are created using four blocks of obsidian, two diamonds, and one book.

Anvils can be easily crafted using four iron ingots and four iron blocks. Both of these items require experience levels to enchant. Enchanting tables also require lapis, and anvils also require enchanted books to be used.

Enchantments can be placed on tools, weapons, armor and more in the game. Armor enchantments are very useful in Minecraft. Players can place enchantments on helmets, chestplates, leggings and boots!

These enchantments can provide players with extra protection, or can grant the piece of armor with a special ability. Some pieces of armor have enchantments that are exclusive to only that piece of armor.

Aqua affinity and Respiration are both helmet enchantments. These two enchantments can be very useful, and they can be used in tandem!

Aqua Affinity vs Respiration in Minecraft

What are they for?

Aqua Affinity and Respiration are both enchantments for helmets in Minecraft. These enchantments are both water based, and players will only use them when they are underwater. Helmets can be crafted using 5 leather, iron, gold, or diamonds.

Players may find this enchantment as an enchanted book or on an enchanting table. The max level for respiration is three, and the max level for aqua affinity is one.

What does Respiration do

Respiration is an enchantment that allows players to stay underwater for much longer without their oxygen depleting as fast. Players will notice that when they submerge under water, bubbles appear at the bottom right of the screen.

The bubbles represent the player's oxygen level, or how long they can stay underwater without drowning. Respiration will allow players to stay underwater longer, without the bubbles decreasing as fast.

Players will have a total time of 60 seconds underwater before drowning begins. Even when drowning starts, players will notice that their health decreases slower due to respiration.

What does Aqua Affinity do?

Aqua Affinity is a Minecraft enchantment that allows players to mine blocks faster while underwater. Players may know that it takes longer to mine blocks underwater.

It allows players to mine underwater blocks as fast as they would on land. This enchantment and Respiration makes a good pair while mining underwater in Minecraft.

