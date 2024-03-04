"Rookie mistake": Minecraft player gets stuck on obsidian platform after entering End

A Minecraft player recently got stuck on the obsidian platform after entering the End dimension for the first time. The End is the last dimension in which players fight the Ender Dragon to finish the title's underlying story. When explorers head through the End portal, they spawn on an obsidian block beside the main End island. However, that platform could occasionally be away from the main island, making it difficult for players to reach the location and commence the battle.

A player on Minecraft's official subreddit was recently faced with a similar situation where many reacted hilariously to them getting stuck on the obsidian platform.

"Rookie mistake"

Minecraft Redditors reacted to player getting stuck on obsidian platform after entering End

The Redditor 'yorimas' posted a picture of being stuck on the obsidian platform. While many worlds generate obsidian platforms several blocks away from the main End island, players usually keep extra blocks or ender pearls to build a bridge or teleport to the island, respectively.

Unfortunately, the original poster did not have either of the two, which made it almost impossible for them to reach the island and start the fight. Since the title does not allow players to return to the Overworld when they enter the realm for the first time, the original poster was stuck on the obsidian platform. The only way to escape the End is to die or kill the Ender Dragon.

The post instantly went viral on Minecraft's subreddit, receiving over 4000 upvotes and over 200 comments.

Some users said players should always bring building blocks or ender pearls to the End dimension. One of them suggested that they simply kill a few Enderman on the End island to obtain ender pearls on the spot.

Some players questioned why the original poster brought torches to the End dimension and not building blocks with which they could have made a bridge.

The original poster replied that they were unaware of game tendency to spawn them in the void, away from the island. They explained that the torches were for tracking back to the main End island after they went exploring the rest of the End dimension.

One of the users listed down six ways to escape the situation the original poster was in. While some suggestions mainly involved dying, returning, and retrieving items, others recommended trying to reach the End island using obsidian blocks, Ender Dragon, and so on.

In conclusion, many in the Minecraft community discussed how the player got stuck on the obsidian platform in the End dimension. While some questioned why the player did not bring blocks or ender pearls, others tried to help them get off the platform.