Minecraft Bedrock Edition may be coming to Steam, possibly ending years of Microsoft Store and launcher exclusivity

Minecraft is the most downloaded game in the world with millions of copies sold. When it comes to PC gaming, players prefer using Steam to download and manage all their titles. But, unfortunately, Minecraft is not available on Steam. So anyone who wants to download and play this title needs to buy it from the Microsoft Store and then download its launcher, adding an extra step.

But this may change soon, as a rumor suggests that Bedrock Edition might finally land on Steam years after its launch, which would be one of the biggest things that has happened in the game's community. It would be great for players who use Steam as their main game launcher.

Minecraft Bedrock might come to Steam

The rumor about Bedrock's potential arrival on Steam started with a Reddit post by user NikNikYT. It showed an image of them redeeming Minecoins. The text below Claim says that the coins are only valid for Minecraft Bedrock Edition and also mentions Steam as a compatible platform for this title.

Granted that this is a very paper-thin rumor that might either be an error or just an oversight, but since other Mojang Studios' titles are already present on Steam, expecting the original game as well would not be a stretch.

Minecraft Legends and Dungeons are already present on Steam. And since there are millions of players using Steam every day to launch their games and buy new ones, Mojang Studios would get a lot of new players who would want to just download and run the game from Steam rather than going to the Microsoft Store, something PC gamers rarely use for buying games.

Another great thing that can happen with this move is many players who own the Steam Deck would be able to play the game on it. While there are some workarounds to play the game on Steam Deck, nothing beats the convenience of just downloading the game from the store and hitting play.

The game is currently celebrating its 15th anniversary by giving out rewards to players. Mojang Studios are also rumored to announce the release of a bunch of new information about the game’s future and the Bedrock edition coming to Steam would certainly be something they should announce during this event if it is actually about to happen.

There’s a good chance that the developers will announce the official release date of the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update by the end of the event. It would certainly sweeten the deal if they announced Steam availability of the game as well.