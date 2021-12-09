When will Minecraft 1.18.1 update release for Java Edition

On November 30, Mojang released the most awaited update in Minecraft's history. Minecraft 1.18 update, titled Caves and Cliffs Part 2, was a revolutionary update, as it drastically changed the Overworld generation forever.

Minecraft 1.18 update overhauled the entire Overworld generation by introducing new caves and mountains. Players can find large caves generating down to Y -59, while mountains can get as high as Y 256. Along with caves and cliffs, all other terrain features were also tweaked in the 1.18 update.

For such a large-scale update, it was obvious that some bugs made their way into the game as well. Minecraft developers are working on the 1.18.1 update to fix various bugs in Caves and Cliffs Part II.

Minecraft 1.18.1 update is coming

A bug fix update always follows almost every major Minecraft update. Snapshots and other preview versions are tested only by a small number of players. After the update officially releases, many players try it and report issues they come across.

Minecraft 1.18.1 is a bug fix update expected to arrive this week. So far, developers have released one pre-release and two release candidates for version 1.18.1. If no new major issues are found, Minecraft 1.18.1 update will possibly release on December 10, 2021.

Here are the bug fixes and changes revealed for Minecraft 1.18.1 update so far:

Technical changes in 1.18.1 pre-release 1

An issue that caused players with low bandwidth connections to get timeout errors was fixed.

Fog will now start appearing further away from the player to make distant terrain visible.

Fog is applied as a cylindrical volume. Previously, it was spherical

Fixed bugs in 1.18.1 pre-release 1

A bug that reverted the beacon's power to the previous one when the world was reloaded is fixed.

Cloned observers would activate without detection. It is now fixed.

Render distance seemed shorter in 1.18 than in 1.17.1. It is now fixed. '

Fixed bugs in 1.18.1 release candidate 1

A bug that caused bees inside nests and hives to despawn when the world was reloaded is fixed.

The following error has been fixed - Random non fatal exceptions in console: Failed to store chunk ConcurrentModificationException

Entity fog wouldn't match the fog of nearby blocks. This bug is now fixed.

Fixed bugs in 1.18.1 release candidate 2

Sometimes chunks would not load. This bug is now fixed.

With the 1.18.1 update, Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update will be much more optimized and fun to play.

