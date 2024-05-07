Shaders are worth officially integrating into Minecraft Java Edition

Though Minecraft still has millions of concurrent players, it is beginning to look dated. When the gaming industry started adding more pixels to games, Mojang Studios released its title with large pixels and blocky models of the world and in-game creatures. However, since the sandbox game supported mods, the community came up with third-party features that drastically changed the game's graphical quality.

One such graphical modification is texture packs. Another is shaders. The latter improves the lighting and shadow quality of Minecraft, making it much better than the basic graphics.

However, shaders are still third-party features that players need to manually install and use to improve the visual quality of the game. That said, going forward, Mojang Studios should add official shader support, particularly to Java Edition.

Note: This is an opinionated piece. The article solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Reasons why Mojang Studios should add official shader support to Minecraft Java Edition

Mojang Studios already added official shader support to Bedrock Edition

In August 2023, Mojang Studios released a statement that it added the new deferred lighting feature on its Render Dragon graphics engine used in Bedrock Edition of Minecraft. In other words, the graphics engine will now officially support certain textures that reflect light in a better way, much like shader packs for Java Edition.

The new Render Dragon engine feature allows players to run shaders even without Nvidia's ray-tracing technology, which the developers worked on for the Minecraft Windows version.

From now on, the engine will support Physically Based Rendering (PBR) materials that the texture pack creators use on block and entity textures. It will essentially improve lighting properties on the blocks and entities that have PBR textures, making it look like the game is using shaders.

Along with PBR texture support, the render dragon engine will also enhance the sun and light from the moon, shadows, bloom, and tone mapping.

Though these engine features are still under the experimental section of the game, they will soon be officially implemented in the stable versions. Now it is Java Edition's turn to officially support shaders.

The popularity of third-party shaders and the constant need to update them

There are all kinds of different shader packs downloaded by millions of players (Image via Mojang Studios)

There are several kinds of modifications that work in Java Edition. The game version can support third-party in-game features in the form of Minecraft mods, custom textures in the form of resource packs, and a new lighting engine in the form of shaders.

These modifications are extremely popular amongst Java Edition players. While most new users explore the sandbox title's vanilla version, many are soon sucked into the rabbit hole of modding.

Though the original graphics quality offers a nostalgic feel, many players who use decent shader packs may find it hard to look at the flat lighting and reflection quality of the original game.

However, updating every shader pack as soon as Mojang Studios drops a new game update can be tedious. Furthermore, adding and using any third-party features comes with its own set of crashes and errors.

Such issues and time-consuming processes can be resolved if the developers officially add shader support in Java Edition.

A new render or lighting engine can be added so that the game directly supports shader packs. Moreover, the developers can hire or collaborate with a renowned shader team to add a shader pack directly in Minecraft Java Edition. This would help the game grow and move forward in the industry in terms of graphics fidelity, while also allowing players to easily use shaders without any external support.