Getting around a Minecraft world can be accomplished in many different ways, but sometimes riding a horse, rowing a boat, or even soaring on an elytra doesn't get the job done. In this situation, taking a look at the modding space for some improvements isn't a bad idea. Regardless of whether players want to travel by land, sea, or air, there's likely a mod available to help.

Due to the sheer volume of Minecraft mods available, it can be tough to find those ideal for players who want more options or quality from their transportation. Fortunately, those fantastic transportation mods are out there, and it doesn't hurt to examine a few of them.

Note: This article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

5 of the best Minecraft transportation mods

1) Portal Gun

Instantly move from one spot to the next with a Minecraft portal gun (Image via Mojang Studios || iChun/CurseForge)

Any Minecraft fan who has played Valve's acclaimed Portal series will likely jump at the chance to use this mod, which introduces Aperture Science's beloved portal gun. By using the attack/use item buttons on a controller or mouse, fans can place interlinked portals that give them the ability to travel vast distances and across difficult terrain in the blink of an eye.

The portal gun is incredibly easy to use and has a pretty surprising range, and the only real catch to this mod is that players will need nether stars and ender pearls to craft a miniaturized black hole and ender pearl dust to actually craft the gun itself, as well as throwing iron ingots, obsidian, and a diamond into the crafting recipe.

Portal Gun Download

2) Minecraft Transit Railway

This mod brings mass transit to Minecraft in an incredible way (Image via Mojang Studios || Jonafanho/Modrinth)

If personal transportation isn't quite enough in a Minecraft mod, players may want to give this option a look. The MTR mod introduces several forms of mass transit that can be constructed and carry several players at once from one destination to another and at varying speeds to suit their needs no less. From trains and ferries to planes and gondolas, this mod has some incredible transport options.

Thanks to a well-developed and intuitive pathing system for the mod's new vehicles, players can fine-tune how they get from Point A to Point B and how the trip takes place, ensuring that they and their friends will enjoy the experience while en route to their next destination.

Minecraft Transit Railway Download

3) Small Ships

Small Ships brings proper naval travel to the game (Image via Mojang Studios || Talhanation/Modrinth)

Boats are certainly useful in Minecraft, but aside from shipwreck structures that are generated in the Overworld, Mojang has yet to introduce naval vessels for travel over the sea. This is exactly what the Small Ships mod addresses, adding several historical naval vessels like brigs and drakkars, and some ships even come equipped with canons for aquatic combat engagements!

Complete with the ability to control the direction of the ship and its sails, the vessels in Small Ships are an excellent way to cross oceans and other large bodies of water in style while keeping weapons on deck just in case.

Small Ships Download

4) Waystones

Waystones allows for fast travel without the use of commands (Image via Mojang Studios || BlayTheNinth/Modrinth)

Want to instantly zip to a spot in a Minecraft world without using teleport commands? Waystones is a mod that might have players covered. This popular mod introduces constructible waystones that can be named and marked, then fast-traveled to by interacting with other waystones or using new items like warp scrolls and the rechargeable warp stone.

Waystones can also be configured to not require any additional items to facilitate teleportation, and with enough stones in place, fans can have a sprawling network they can instantly travel throughout in seconds, all without entering a single command in their chat console.

Waystones Download

5) Immersive Aircraft

Immersive Aircraft allows fans to take to the skies without elytra (Image via Mojang Studios || Luke100000/Modrinth)

While flying around with Elytra is fun, sometimes players need a little more utility. Enter Immersive Aircraft, which introduces several craftable vessels that can soar through the sky, including biplanes, gyrodynes, and airships, many of which can be ridden by multiple players to facilitate mass travel through the air itself.

Compared to other flight mechanics, these modded flying machines won't require firework rockets to stay aloft like Elytra and don't need redstone functionality like redstone-based flying machines. A quick acquaintance with the controls and the crafting materials to make these flying devices are all that's needed.

Immersive Aircraft Download