Minecraft Controllable mod: Everything you need to know

Minecraft is a sandbox game that is present on several devices. It mainly has two editions: Java and Bedrock. Java is present on all three desktop operating systems, while Bedrock can run on almost any electronic device. Since Bedrock is playable on Xbox and PlayStation, many play it with a controller. This is not possible in Java Edition.

However, since the game is an open-source sandbox, the community has created a mod for it. Here's everything about the Controllable mod for Java Edition.

Everything to know about Controllable mod for Minecraft Java Edition

What is Controllable mod

Controllable mod allows players to use a controller to play Minecraft Java Edition (Image via CurseForge)

The Java Edition of Minecraft does not support controller gameplay, unlike the Bedrock Edition. Players find that utilizing a controller is a better experience for a variety of reasons.

By enabling controller compatibility, the mod not only improves accessibility for the game but also makes it possible to play on the same computer — which isn't possible with a mouse and keyboard.

The mod offers a plethora of exciting features, like customizable button bindings, one-click crafting from the recipe book, directional pad navigation for menus and inventory, and the best support for other mods because of its underlying codebase, which developers can easily hook into.

Here's a list of features the mod offers:

Launch numerous Minecraft instances to play on the same computer with friends.

Button cues displayed on screen (similar to Bedrock Edition)

The capability to change what each button does.

A radial menu that may be customized to link several actions to a single button.

Allows keybinding controller buttons to other mods' keybinds.

A straightforward events-based API for third-party mod integration

This mod is made by MrCrayfish, a renowned modder in the game's community. He is famous for his furniture, goblin trader, backpack, and gun mods.

How to download Controllable mod for Java Edition

Controllable mod for Minecraft Java Edition can be downloaded from CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge)

The Controllable mod is compatible with both the Forge and Fabric APIs, which is essential to running mods on the block game. Once any of these APIs are installed, players can click here to get the mod from the CurseForge website.

As of writing, the mod is only compatible with the 1.20.1 update. Players will need to get a slightly older version to run this mod. Download the latest mod version and transfer it to the 'mods' folder of the game directory.

From thereon, players can simply open the launcher, find the modded game version from the version list, and enjoy Java Edition with a controller.