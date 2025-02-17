Should Minecraft introduce a new alternative to mob votes?

The Minecraft Mob Vote was discontinued after being part of the community for a long time. However, there is no reason why it cannot be replaced by another community interaction mechanic. Before we discuss how it could be brought back we should ask the question: Should Minecraft introduce a new way for players to have a say in future content?

I think Mojang should introduce such a mechanic. Now, we can discuss why Minecraft Mob Votes were discontinued and what alternatives the developer could consider to keep community engagement alive.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Why were Minecraft Mob Votes discontinued?

The idea of Mob Votes seemed great on paper, letting players choose the next addition to the game. However, over time, it became clear that the system had its flaws. Since only one mob could win, the losing mobs were often never added to the game. This led to frustration, as many players would get attached to a particular option only to see it disappear forever.

Developers could have great ideas for mobs, but if they were locked into a voting system, some of those ideas might never see the light of day simply because they weren’t picked. Some players felt the mob vote process wasn’t fair. Influencers had a large impact on voting outcomes, which meant that not every player felt their vote had real power.

Many unique and exciting mob ideas were left behind simply because they didn’t win, even if they had great potential. With these challenges in mind, it's understandable why Mojang decided to move away from the mob vote system. However, that doesn’t mean the community should lose its voice. So, what could be a better alternative?

Alternatives to Mob Votes

Minecraft Mob Votes were fun while they lasted (Image via Mojang Studios)

If Mojang still wants to involve the community in new updates, there are many ways to introduce new mobs or other features while keeping things more balanced and fair. Instead of Mob Votes, Mojang could introduce item votes where players decide on new items, tools, or blocks to be added.

Items tend to be less controversial as they don’t drastically change Minecraft's ecosystem. This would allow for fresh mechanics without causing as much division among players.

Another idea is rather than limiting players to pre-selected mobs, Mojang could host a community competition where players submit their mob designs.

The best entries could be refined and adapted by the developers before being added to the game. This way, players have a direct hand in shaping new mobs, making the process more inclusive and creative.

Mojang could also introduce polls where multiple mobs from the vote eventually get added. For example, instead of choosing just one, Mojang could announce that the top two or three will be worked into future updates. This would help ease disappointment and bring more exciting content to the game.

While Mob Votes were a fun and exciting way to involve the community, they had their downsides. There are many ways Mojang can still engage players in decision-making without the issues that came with mob voting which is a great thing.

