SMP in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

The term "SMP" in Minecraft stands for "Survival Multiplayer." It has been massively popularized recently thanks to several large Minecraft YouTubers, specifically the "Dream Team" with their hit "Dream SMP" series.

Fans of Minecraft, or just gamers in general, might be interested in what the term SMP means and exactly how it works. This guide will briefly overview everything they need to know about SMPs in Minecraft, including what they are, how they work, and how to start playing one.

What is an SMP in Minecraft?

SMP is a term frequently used in the Minecraft multiplayer community. It stands for "Survival Multiplayer" and refers to when many gamers are playing together and surviving in the same world simultaneously.

SMP servers are a great way to enjoy Minecraft with friends

Typically, Minecraft servers in survival mode rather than adventure or creative are referred to as SMP servers. These servers have quickly become one of the most popular ones to enjoy in the game, with many players getting drawn in from viral internet videos.

What to do in a Minecraft SMP?

Generally, the goal when playing SMP in Minecraft is not only to survive but to thrive. It is like the single-player version of the game, where at first, gamers start from nothing and slowly work their way up into building the world around them.

SMP servers can, however, have specific themes and sets of rules. For example, Dream and his friends engage in roleplay elements on the Dream SMP to make the SMP experience more entertaining.

How did Minecraft SMPs get so popular?

SMP is mostly just another modernized name for Minecraft survival servers. The term was made famous by several large Minecraft YouTubers and has just become something that's stuck with the community for some reason or another, especially prevalent among viral YouTube and TikTok videos.

The "Dream SMP" remains highly popular among fans

Minecraft survival servers have always been very popular in the multiplayer scene. Many users simply desire a no-nonsense basic multiplayer experience when playing, similar to how Mojang intended for the game to be enjoyed.

How to play an SMP in Minecraft?

SMP servers are often simply just Minecraft survival servers. Some of the best survival servers that players can enjoy right now can be found here.

For those looking specifically for servers that outright label themselves as an "SMP server," a good list of the best Minecraft SMP servers can be found here.

If unaware of how to connect to a Minecraft server, players can check out this helpful guide.

