Striders vs Horses in Minecraft: How different are the two mobs?

Mobs are one of the most essential parts of Minecraft. They make the game more diverse and add various ways of obtaining items. Players pretty often compare striders and horses because they both can be ridden using a saddle.

Striders are not as old as horses when it comes to their tenure in the game. They were added to Minecraft with the 1.16 Nether update, released on June 5, 2020. Meanwhile, horses are one of the oldest animals in Minecraft. They made their way into the game with the Minecraft 1.6.1 update released on July 1, 2013. The update was named after them as well.

Minecraft mob comparison: Striders versus Horses

Spawn location

Spawn locations of the two mobs (Image via Minecraft)

Striders and Horses spawn in different dimensions. The strider is unaffected by lava, and 2-4 of them can be found in spaces of lava that are at least two blocks tall and have air above it. There is a 10% chance of a strider spawning with a baby strider riding it. They can also spawn with a zombified piglin riding them.

Horses are overworld animals and can be seen in the plains and savanna biomes. They are generally spawned in herds of 2-6 and 20% of them are spawned as foals.

Behavior

They behave quite similarly (Image via Minecraft)

Horses are peaceful mobs that are passive in nature. Players will find them wandering around aimlessly and sometimes eating grass like sheep. Striders are passive as well, and they will try to flee when attacked by another mob. They walk a lot slower on land compared to lava.

Taming and riding

Steve riding the two mobs (Image via Minecraft)

It can take the player a few attempts, but horses in Minecraft can eventually be tamed. On the other hand, striders cannot be tamed, but players can still ride them.

To tame a horse, players need to earn its trust by constantly mounting on it until it stops dismounting the player. Other ways of taming it are giving it equipment or breeding it. Once tamed, a player can ride it and control its movement after placing a saddle on it.

Striders can be ridden by the player, but their movement cannot be controlled directly. First, to ride them, players need to place a saddle on them. Then they can mount it. Then, to control its movement, players need to use a warped fungus on a stick. The strider will move in the direction the stick is facing.

Drops

Mob drop comparison (Image via Minecraft)

Like most mobs, both striders and horses will drop items upon death. Striders will drop 2-5 strings, and horses will drop 0-2 leather. The amount of drops is increased if the player uses a weapon with looting enchantment to kill them.

Killing horses is a lot more worthwhile because leather is more useful than strings. But if the player is looking to collect a lot of leather, they should search and kill cows instead because they are a lot more common and easy to breed.

