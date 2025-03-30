"That’s no build… that’s art": Minecraft builder community impressed by player's incredible one-chunk build

Minecraft players have shown that the game is not just for exploring, farming, or fighting hostile enemies. Talented builders use the different types of blocks available to create wonderful structures. While most of these builds usually feature bases such as large castles, mansions, or even small towns, some players use the blocky world as a canvas to show their creativity.

A Minecraft player on Reddit, u/TheLoosestOfGooses, shared some images on the game's subreddit, showing a very large build that covered one entire chunk.

The structure had a dual-tone appearance, featuring a sculpture of someone using a pickaxe. The first two images do not give the right idea about the build's size, but the third image shows how small the player character is compared to the structure.

Reacting to the post, u/Hootah commented:

"That’s no build… that’s art"

The user pointed out how beautiful the structure looked. Many other players shared the same thought.

Comment byu/TheLoosestOfGooses from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

u/TallyFerrin found the build to be very cool and said it should be a painting in the game. Another player, u/Zozolands, also suggested that Minecraft add this as a new painting in the upcoming updates.

Comment byu/TheLoosestOfGooses from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

u/HopeOfTheChicken said they recognized the original poster, after which they showed their appreciation for the build and complimented the use of colors. The Loosest of Gooses is a YouTube channel that discusses designs and builds in the game. Knowing this, the user suggested that the OP make a video sharing their knowledge of colors.

Redditors react to the build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

Another player, u/C455_B, said they had subscribed to the channel, as they always make cool builds. The original poster replied to the comment, thanking the user for the compliment.

Impressively large builds in Minecraft

A beautiful castle made in the game (Image via Reddit/MineMxts/Mojang Studios)

The blocky world is a canvas for many artists who use the blocks to express their skills. There have been many builds in the game that look more like art pieces. Recently, a player shared some images of a castle they built. Since the images were taken during sunset, the orange glow made the build look like a Renaissance painting.

Other players have used different items and elements from the game to make artwork, such as maps, redstone machines, and more. All of these builds show how Minecraft can be used to create something beyond normal structures, such as castles, towns, and even fictional countries.

