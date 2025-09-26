"That's delightfully stupid": Minecraft fans react to hilarious fishing rod-themed enemy design

Minecraft has a lot of hostile mobs that do their best to hinder players' in-game progress. These entities usually spawn at night, and pesky ones like the creeper can sneak up behind players and explode without warning. If Mojang Studios ever considers adding more hostile mobs, they might find inspiration on the title’s subreddit, where suggestions are often shared.One such idea came from Redditor u/MushirMickeyJoe, who posted a GIF on the Minecraft subreddit showing an animated concept mob that resembled both the breeze and the blaze. Its standout feature? It was made up of fishing rods. Instead of dropping the coveted blaze rods or breeze rods, this entity would drop fishing rods upon defeat.if Blazes drop Blaze Rods, where do Fishing Rods come from..? Introducing: &quot;The Fishing&quot; byu/MushirMickeyJoe inMinecraftReacting to the post, u/ythri commented:“That's delightfully stupid”The user also pointed out that two other rods lack dedicated mobs that drop them: End rods from the End dimension and lightning rods that can spawn from a concept mob called Lightning.While a mob named “End” might be confusing, a “Lightning” mob could be a cool addition. In response, u/manoftheking suggested that the End Rod could be dropped by a mob named “Ending,” which plays well with the playful tone of the post.Redditors talk about the concept fishing rod mob (Image via Reddit)u/toastednutella suggested that the fishing rod mob could spawn near shipwrecks and drop a few fishing rods with random enchantments when killed. u/DoubleAdvance9185 added that since the mob would appear near shipwrecks, it could prevent players from looting them easily. According to them, the mob could even use its fishing rod to hook players, pulling them closer and eventually killing them.More mobs are coming to MinecraftCopper golems are soon coming to Minecraft with the Copper Age update (Image via Mojang Studios)Minecraft’s blocky world is filled with different mobs that make gameplay engaging. Passive mobs, such as cows, pigs, and chickens, offer valuable resources, while hostile ones make things challenging for players. The more entities players can interact with, the better the experience becomes.Mojang has had some wonderful updates this year, including Spring to Life and Chase the Skies, and each one has introduced interesting mobs. New animal mobs, a ghast variant, and the copper golem will soon be added to the game with the upcoming Copper Age. However, the developer should also consider improving existing mobs, especially villagers, by adding more variants with unique trades.It will be interesting to see what else Mojang has planned, and players may get a sneak peek of some of it during the upcoming Minecraft Live event.