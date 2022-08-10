Top 10 terrifying Minecraft mobs in 2022

Minecraft is a survival game at its core. This means that the player will inevitably be put up against hostile mobs that exist solely to kill the player and set back their progress and game state. Many hostile mobs are found in the game, many of the new iconic in the game sphere as a whole.

While the game has many hostile mobs, only a few of them are legitimately scary, able to strike fear into the hearts of players new and old alike. The list below dives into the 10 scariest hostile mobs while playing Minecraft.

10) Skeleton

This is one of the game’s classic hostile mobs and an iconic foe in video games. These mobs are humanoid skeletons armed with a bow that can fire upon players with exceptional accuracy. These arrows can even kill an armored player if the player gets pinned in water or against a wall due to how quick and accurate the skeletons can shoot.

These skeletons also have some iconic and creepy sound designs. Shifting and cracking bones can be heard as they stumble and meander through the darkness they spawn within.

9) Blaze

Blaze is a slightly different kind of scary. They are not a visually intimidating mob nor creepy in terms of lore or sound design. Where blazes are scary for how deadly they are and how they can track players incredibly well.

For those unaware, blazes are flying fire elementals found in the Nether fortresses in the dimension. They spawn in small groups from spawners found in some of the fortresses’ towers. Blazes are not the most accurate of shots. However, they can track players through walls for great distances, making them potential threats across great distances.

8) Zombie

Zombies are classic monsters, both in movies and video games. They are one of the oldest hostile mobs found within Minecraft, with many different variants. Some variants include husks, baby zombies, drowned, and zombie villagers.

Some zombies are even able to break down wooden doors, making them able to break into bases to attack players when they least expect it. This sense of horror at if any given zombie might be able to store a player’s base is enough to land it a place on this list.

7) Phantoms

Phantoms are one of the most controversial mobs that have been added to the game. They are a mob that does not exist if the player sleeps routinely. As they begin to spawn as the player becomes more exhausted. After a few nights of not sleeping, these mobs will begin to blot out the night sky.

The terror of this mob comes from the horrific sounds they make and the large numbers they can appear in, as players can often be attacked by groups approaching double digits. They also swoop down badly and can be hard to hit, helping elevate them from an inconvenience to a terror.

6) Spiders

Arachnophobia is the most common phobia in the world, and current theories suggest that this fear might be due to genetic memories of a time when spiders were a major threat to the lives of our ancestors. And while spiders in Minecraft are not an especially horrific depiction of the arachnids, they are still spiders.

These wall crawlers are an interesting hostile mob in that they are not hostile to players unless provoked during the day on the surface and will only hunt players at night or in caves. However, it is undeniable that turning around to see a spider in mid-jump toward the player is terrifying.

5) Ravagers

Ravagers are not an especially scary mob in their appearance or sound design, but the very concept of the mob. Viewers of the YouTuber MatPat, known for his game theories, will already be familiar with his theory of what ravagers are.

However, for those unfamiliar, the theory effectively boils down to the idea that ravagers are villagers that have been experimented on by the illagers, turning them into beasts that the illagers then use to raid the villages that were stolen from.

This concept is existentially horrifying and one of Minecraft's most horrifying pieces of implied lore.

4) Creepers

Creepers are absolute icons of game design and have become one of the representatives of gaming enemies. These hostile mobs are almost entirely silent, only making the slightest of sounds right before they explode.

The sound they make is their iconic hiss, which is enough to send terror into the hearts of even the most veteran players. Only clever and quick shield use can save players in the blast radius.

3) Ghasts

Ghasts are a form of ghostly spirit that floats around the open caverns that make up the Nether. They are some strange tentacle beast and have one of the largest sight radius in the game, able to see players from huge distances. They can launch explosive fireballs at players, destroying the blocks surrounding the spot hit.

The real horror of the ghast, however, comes from the sounds it makes. Ghasts can make different noises, all terrifying shrieks that can send chills down even veteran explorers of the Nether.

2) Enderman

The Enderman has quickly become an iconic mob. Their name and design are obvious references to the infamous internet horror story character the Slenderman, and they carry many of the same fears he does.

Enderman is tall yet disturbingly lanky. They make awful shrieking sounds, can teleport to pursue players, and deal huge damage to even armored players. One of the scariest aspects of the Enderman is that when players look them in the eyes, the Enderman stares back, courageous, ready to strike the moment the player looks away.

1) The Warden

The Warden, the newest mob on this list, was added in 1.19 The Wild Update in June 2022. This mob has become the poster child for both scary and dangerous mobs. The Warden is summoned by players for being consistently too loud inside deep dark cave biomes or ancient cities.

Able to kill players in the best armor in the game in just a few melee strikes and able to track the player through both sound and scent, there is no hiding from the Warden once he begins pursuit. A true force of nature, the Warden as a concept is enough to scare many players away from the new ancient cities.

