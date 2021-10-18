The Allay set to be added to Minecraft in 2022

During Minecraft Live 2021, mob voting took place, and fans had a chance to vote for their favorite mob over Twitter. They were given three options to choose from: Glare, Allay, and Copper Golem, and the mob with the highest votes would be added in the game.

This time around, each mob in the mob vote seemed to be helpful to the player in some way. In the first round of voting, glare had the least amount of players voting for it. Therefore it was eliminated. The second round was between the remaining two mobs, and Allay as most players voted for it.

Minecraft @Minecraft And your winning mob is… the Allay! Woohoo, cookies – or any other items – for all! And your winning mob is… the Allay! Woohoo, cookies – or any other items – for all! https://t.co/BfvofGcskG

The Allay to be added in Minecraft 1.99 update

Along with all the other planned mobs, Minecraft will add the Allay with the 1.19 The Wild Update. The release date of the update is yet to be revealed. However, it is confirmed that it will come out next year.

What does Allay do?

Allay is most likely going to be a passive mob because of how helpful it will be for the player. When a player gives an item to Allay, it will wander off and search for the same or similar things.

Allay will then find those items and bring them to the player. However, Allay will not clone items, and it will most likely return empty-handed if there are no matching items in its range.

What other mobs are going to be added?

Minecraft @Minecraft Ribbit! That’s no frog in our throat, but it is the sound of the newest mob to take up residence in swamp biomes – frogs!↣ redsto.ne/live Ribbit! That’s no frog in our throat, but it is the sound of the newest mob to take up residence in swamp biomes – frogs!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/RT0D9giA2Z

Along with the Allay, four other mobs will be introduced with the 1.19 update: frogs, tadpoles, fireflies, and the warden. Players are already familiar with the warden, as was revealed a year ago at Minecraft Live 2020. Initially, the warden was going to be added with the 1.18 update.

Frogs and tadpoles are cute little mobs that will start spawning in the swamp biome with the 1.19 update. Tadpoles grow up to become frogs, and frogs also have different variants. Fireflies will also be found in the same biome as frogs.

The variant of frog that a tadpole will grow up into depends on the temperature of the biome it grows in. Using a water bucket, tadpoles can be picked up as well.

