Minecraft players tend to come up with some astounding builds that astound the rest of the community. From creating large buildings, mountains, and fictional cities, to complicated machinery like computers and calculators using nothing but a few blocks and the Redstone items, there is no lack of brilliance in the game. Now, it appears a new item has been added to this list.

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named Roflan_Prikolovich shared an image on the game's subreddit, showing a nuclear power plant they had built in the game. While the plant is only decorative and non-functional, the user asked the community what they could do to make good use of it.

Reacting to the build, user MinzSinz commented:

"The best detailed one I've seen!"

The user also asked if the original poster is planning on sharing the build. They received a reply that the OP is still working on detailing the structure and added that they have not decided to share the build at the moment.

Another user named Prism_Mind jokingly said that if they cannot find a good use for it, they should look for an evil one:

User Luix_Doge suggested using the Create New Age mod for Minecraft and making an actual nuclear power plant that can generate power.

Another Reddit user, Roflan_Prikolovich, said they would use the build in their survival world, which is on the Vanilla version. They also said they were afraid of the mod due to its large size.

Redditors react to the build (Image via Reddit/Roflan_Prikolovich)

Another user named ChioChio8 suggested the original poster build a reactor room that is melting and place a Nether portal at its core to make it look like the portal is coming out of the reactor.

Redditors suggested some great ideas (Image via Reddit/Roflan_Prikolovich)

This will turn this defunct nuclear power plant into a giant Nether portal room. The original poster excitedly agreed and suggested it would be a great decoration idea for the portal with a modern touch.

Large-scale builds in Minecraft

The Mount Everest build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Amon6669/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players have come up with some really impressive builds. Recently, a player made a 1:2 scale mode of Mount Everest in the game with a ton of details. In fact, players can explore and climb the mountain. Other creative individuals have built large buildings and even a fictional city with a major highway network. All of these builds prove just how powerful the game can be.

