5 best things to do with Minecraft Create mod

Minecraft's Create might be one of the most popular mods ever made. It allows players an almost unprecedented level of engineering power within the game, leading to incredibly complex machines and builds. However, with so much potential, it can be difficult to figure out where to start; the range of ideas can be almost paralyzing in a sense.

Detailed below are five of the best things that Minecraft players can build using the Create mods for many new features, such as rotating blocks, trains, and even steam engines.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 of the best Minecraft Create mod builds

1) Player launcher

Player launchers are a staple of any true end-game survival base. They are generally used by players as a means of launching to fly with an elytra while helping save rockets upon takeoff. When built right, player launchers can move players dozens, if not hundreds, of blocks almost instantly.

The Create mod allows players to make even better launchers. Some designs have even been able to launch entities over 600 blocks into the air, allowing for massive elytra distance. This amazing exploration utility is what makes it an incredible Create mod build.

2) Base door

One of the best things about the Create mod is how much personality and charm players can put into builds. This makes it a great way to spice up a base's entrance. Players could use Create mod components to make an impressive Minecraft piston-style door, as Reddit user u/Satons_son69 did, or use rotating blocks to make a garage-style base door.

Combine this with the mod's potential for wireless redstone, and you have something truly astonishing: making a custom base door build an easy inclusion among the Create mod's best.

3) Pop-Up base

If a player wants to go a step beyond just hiding the door to their base, they could do so with the entire base itself. Using glue and rotating blocks within the Create mod, players can make a Minecraft survival base that rotates underground at the flip of a switch or the press of a button.

This would almost create a storybook-style pop-up effect, making for a unique survival base. It is also a great way to learn some of the mod's intricacies. It is something Create mod players should consider making.

4) Train system

Trains are one of the most iconic aspects of the Create mod, with many players becoming obsessed with creating train designs, and for good reason. Trains are among the most versatile things that players can spend time setting up.

They could be used to move from one part of a megabase to another, visit distant farms, or even move massive amounts of items around automatically. This huge potential and customizability make a train system one of the best Create mod builds.

5) Automated storage

Storage is one of the most important aspects of the game. It does not matter how many items a player's best expert-level farms in Minecraft can produce if there is nowhere for the items to be stored. This makes an automatic storage system essential for players looking to get the most out of the Create mod.

Players could even incorporate the train system mentioned earlier, using trains to transport massive amounts of items from farm output areas into massive storage warehouses, where the items are automatically sorted and put away.

The importance of storage and the scale at which the Create mod lets players store items make a storage system an essential Create mod build.

There is no way to cover the sheer range of ideas possible with Minecraft's Create mod. Be sure to use the lessons learned from building them to experiment and see what new and interesting machines can be created.