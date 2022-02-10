The best features of the Minecraft Comes Alive mod

Minecraft's villagers have been part of the game for quite some time, but some players feel that interacting with them leaves a lot to be desired.

The popular Minecraft Comes Alive (MCA) mod by WildBamaBoy completely overhauls village interactions by replacing villagers with more player-styled NPCs. In a gameplay fashion similar to titles like Stardew Valley or Harvest Moon, villages are inhabited by humans who have their own individual dispositions and affections.

These NPCs can possess over 250 different skins, and players can even marry and start families with the villagers if they so choose. Overall, MCA makes villages a much more dynamic and lively location as opposed to being a static hub.

Minecraft: MCA's most entertaining and interesting features

NPC interactions and affection

Villagers will carry on with their lives as time progresses (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft Comes Alive, villagers possess things such as moods, personalities, and individual opinions on the player. In turn, players can interact with these villagers and have them follow them or even assist them with certain work projects.

Villagers can still partake in trading and can even be given gifts to improve their opinion of the player. Ultimately, players can then marry NPCs and have children with them.

However, if players decide not to do so, these villagers will often pair themselves with other villagers and settle in with families regardless. This ensures that the village's inhabitants never remain too stale as characters are going on with their own lives even if the player doesn't intervene.

The chore system

A villager carrying out a mining chore (Image via Mojang)

If Minecraft players do opt to have a kid or two in MCA, then they can set these kids to work as they grow up. Kids can perform various chores for players, including farming and mining, including setting up new farms and mines altogether. Fellow villagers can even be hired to assist players with certain jobs as well.

Although villagers can't perform certain actions such as assisting in a player's highly-complex builds, they can still help players with many standard tasks for a price. This provides some freedom on the player's part, allowing them to do other things as villagers and children complete their chores and jobs.

Compatibility with other mods and multiplayer

MCA is a very mod-friendly inclusion and even works in multiplayer settings (Image via Mojang)

Players who may be worried that MCA will damage their existing village mods in Minecraft can rest assured that this mod should create no conflicts. Furthermore, MCA is an excellent mod for SMP servers or LAN gameplay and even expands the mod to facilitate inter-player marriage and children.

With so many players and villagers interacting, having a village in a player's world turns from a relatively standard experience to a rewarding and developing one.

MCA's progression means players are unlikely to get bored anytime soon, developing relationships with players and villagers alike to make their world feel much more alive as opposed to being inhabited by the player alone.

Edited by Danyal Arabi