Cactus blocks are one of the most hazardous blocks in all of Minecraft.

A cactus is a green and prickly plant block that can be found naturally generated in desert and badlands biomes. Any player or mob that directly touches a cactus takes half a heart worth of damage. This makes sense as the block is supposed to have sharp needles that protrude from them.

However, what players may not know is that a cactus block will almost instantly destroy any item that comes in direct contact with it. Almost every item in the game, from a powerful piece of netherite armor to a simple stick, will vanish in seconds if they touch a cactus.

Minecraft players need to be extremely careful when dropping items near a cactus, or they will run the risk of losing the item that they just dropped.

This article showcases how cacti can be used to destroy items in Minecraft and breaks down how players can acquire a cactus block in-game.

Note: The information in this article is geared towards newer Minecraft players. Veteran Minecraft players may already know this information.

The dangers of cacti in Minecraft

As stated previously, a cactus block will destroy pretty much any item that it comes in direct contact with. This interaction can be seen in full effect in the video above, as even a powerful netherite sword will fall victim to the power of a cactus.

This article is meant to serve as a warning not to drop any items of value in the vicinity of a cactus. Rare items that take time to collect, like diamonds and emeralds, can all be lost in seconds if they are dropped too close to a cactus.

With knowledge, however, comes power. Malevolent players can pull off some pretty epic trolls and pranks on their friends by using a cactus.

Minecraft players could place cacti in just the right locations in their friend's base. If their friend were ever to drop some items nearby, they could very well lose them.

Cacti can also be used as a sort of Minecraft garbage disposal, as players can quickly delete items they no longer want by dropping them on a cactus block.

PSA: Minecraft players should not drop valuable items near cactus blocks. Players are far better off waiting to drop or trade items at a safer location.