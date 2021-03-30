5 most liked mobs in Minecraft

Throughout the years, Minecraft mobs have had their moments of popularity in the world. Whether it's because they're new to the game or are an old fan favorite, search trends from around the world can tell players what the most-liked mobs in Minecraft are as of today.

Listed below are the five most liked mobs in Minecraft according to trends.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 liked mobs in Minecraft

#1 - Minecraft Enderman

Image via Mojang

The enderman comes in at number one in the trending list. The Minecraft enderman mob sits at 95% interest for Google Trends. Different countries have different results for the enderman's popularity, and searches for enderman are more common in Costa Rica.

Enderman merchandise isn't as popular in Google Trends compared to web searches. And Google Shopping for enderman scores 24% in popularity.

#2 - Minecraft Creeper

Image via Mojang

The creeper's score for Google Trends' web searches is at 77% interest. Minecraft's creeper has maintained its popularity over time as interest hasn't dropped past 60% since February 2020.

Merchandise for the creeper currently sits at 31% interest worldwide. And searches for the creeper are more common in Costa Rica.

#3 - Minecraft Zombie

Image via Mojang

The zombie comes in third place for the most-liked list. Minecraft's zombie has an interest of 75% in terms of Google web searches.

Google Trends doesn't have enough data to show an interest percentage on merchandise for the zombie. Merchandise for the Minecraft zombie's last peak in popularity was in January 2021. Also, searches for Minecraft zombies are more common in Bolivia.

#4 - Minecraft Slime

Image via Mojang

Searching interest for the slime mob is at 63% worldwide. Its slight popularity makes slime number four on this list of most-liked mobs.

Searches for the slime mob are more common in Sweden. However, shopping for Minecraft's slime isn't nearly as popular and doesn't have enough data to show any results.

#5 - Minecraft Bee

Image via Mojang

The bee in Minecraft isn't number one in web searches. However, the bee is number one for Google Shopping. Shopping results for the bee are at 95% despite its web search interest resting at 60% worldwide. Also, searches for the bee are more popular in New Zealand.

Popularity is constantly shifting and will most likely change again once the Caves and Cliffs update is released.