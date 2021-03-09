The history of the Minecraft shield

The Minecraft shield and its corresponding update, the Combat update (Java Edition version 1.9), has been a part of the game since 2016.

As Minecraft reached its 10th anniversary in 2019, the community celebrated by looking back at its constant evolution, from the recent Nether update all the way back to the cave game. This article looks back at the Combat update, and more specifically, the introduction of shields in the game.

The start of the Minecraft shield

The shield was brought in to replace the blocking function of a sword (Image via Mojang)

Shields in the Combat update was first brought into the conversation back in 2011. However, they didn't become a full part of the game until 2016, along with the rest of the Combat update. This included things like the lingering potions and the Elytra.

The shield was brought in to replace the blocking function of a sword. The Combat update contained dozens of other features. Adding shields, on the other hand, allowed the developers to change the functions of combat, rather than just adding something new for players to explore for a short while.

The shield has become a vital tool in survival (Image via Mojang)

Crafting the shield takes just a few blocks of wood planks and a singular iron ingot, not to mention the wool decorating players can add after. The shield has become a vital tool in survival for many who enjoy the thrill of survival in Minecraft.

With how the update has impacted both the game and its community, it could arguably be said that the Minecraft shield was a pretty cool idea. It has influenced all of the updates that have come after, including the recently-installed ones.

As Minecraft continues to grow as a game, even after the upcoming Caves and Cliffs update, players and fans will look back every now and again to see how far both the game and its community have progressed over the years.