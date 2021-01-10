The Internet reacts as Dream’s response to the Minecraft cheating scandal is torn apart within hours

After YouTuber Clay “Dream” was accused of modifying the Minecraft game code for part of his record-breaking speedruns, his response video has brought him further under scrutiny and criticism on various social media platforms.
Dream’s speedruns had come under sever scrutiny after a 29-page investigative report was made available by the Minecraft Speedrunning team. The report concluded that the probability of Dream obtaining two of the items needed for the completion of Minecraft were unfathomably small, bringing them to the conclusion that the game code had been manipulated to increase the likelihood of Dream gaining those items.
This, in turn, has led to his speedrun record being taken off the official leaderbaord. Dream hired an anonymous expert to look into the probability for himself. However, various people have said that the response video is not proof of his innocence and that it merely brings down the odds of him getting the desired items to one in 10 million.
Dream’s response video on the Minecraft cheating scandal gets torn apart on various social media platforms
Dream’s response video has brought him severe scrutiny from all corners of the internet.
People have criticized the lack of objective information that he provided, and the “new maths” that he talked about.
Moreover, Minecraft fans were surprised to find that the “response video” merely brings down the odds of Dream not cheating to around one in ten million.
While some fans have tried to defend him and have talked about how the math is “incomprehensible” for people to make conclusions, Dream himself has confirmed on Twitter that he will not be releasing any further statement on the matter.
Moreover, Dream has no intentions of stopping his Minecraft speedruns and has talked about how his content in the future is bound to be subjected to a lot of scrutiny.
Regardless, while most people have talked about various aspects of the video itself, some addressed how it did not serve the purpose Dream said it would.
The conclusions of the Minecraft speedrunning team can be seen below.
While Dream has explained and provided a defence for conclusion #2 in the picture above, the lack of any sort of response on the other conclusions have also brought scrutiny from Minecraft players and content creators alike.Published 10 Jan 2021, 18:50 IST