The Internet reacts as Dream’s response to the Minecraft cheating scandal is torn apart within hours

After YouTuber Clay “Dream” was accused of modifying the Minecraft game code for part of his record-breaking speedruns, his response video has brought him further under scrutiny and criticism on various social media platforms.

Dream’s speedruns had come under sever scrutiny after a 29-page investigative report was made available by the Minecraft Speedrunning team. The report concluded that the probability of Dream obtaining two of the items needed for the completion of Minecraft were unfathomably small, bringing them to the conclusion that the game code had been manipulated to increase the likelihood of Dream gaining those items.

This, in turn, has led to his speedrun record being taken off the official leaderbaord. Dream hired an anonymous expert to look into the probability for himself. However, various people have said that the response video is not proof of his innocence and that it merely brings down the odds of him getting the desired items to one in 10 million.

Dream’s response video on the Minecraft cheating scandal gets torn apart on various social media platforms

Dream’s response video has brought him severe scrutiny from all corners of the internet.

People have criticized the lack of objective information that he provided, and the “new maths” that he talked about.

to clarify for everyone: train defended dream! but for everyone else on the podcast, they had a perfectly good opportunity to ask dream ab the cheating situation when he was on the podcast, yet they chose the one time he couldn’t defend himself to bring it up. that’s just shitty. — ellie! (@ellieisdreaming) January 7, 2021

2) His response was debunked in hours by actual verified experts on reddit and the speedrun mods later because there were glaring errors in the application of statistical concepts. Even the person Dream hired came out with 1 in 100 million odds. He did not prove his innocence. — piss (@piss72150976) January 9, 2021

Dream stans being smug in response to #dreamsharted SPEEDRUN — The Hall (@TheHawlster) January 4, 2021

Moreover, Minecraft fans were surprised to find that the “response video” merely brings down the odds of Dream not cheating to around one in ten million.

While some fans have tried to defend him and have talked about how the math is “incomprehensible” for people to make conclusions, Dream himself has confirmed on Twitter that he will not be releasing any further statement on the matter.

I will say that the run is off the boards, I'm not contesting it being off the boards (and never was), and obviously any runs I submit in the future will be under intense scrutiny, which is fine and expected. I still love the community and want to help in any way I can. — dream (@dreamwastaken) January 8, 2021

I know people are probably tired of hearing about this, but I thought it would be transparent to release his response. I don't want to argue any more about whether I cheated or not, because there's not much I can say. I'm sure most people have formed their opinion at this point. — dream (@dreamwastaken) January 8, 2021

He shares that he agrees that his odds are still low enough to the point where the most reasonable conclusion is that the drop rates were modified (intentionally, or unintentionally), and he shared that in his original report, but shares it more strongly here. I agree. — dream (@dreamwastaken) January 8, 2021

Anyway, I'm sure this drama has been stressful for most of the Minecraft community, and a lot of that was probably due to my original response to the drama, so I take full responsibility for that. I pride myself on representing the Minecraft youtube community well, and I didn't. — dream (@dreamwastaken) January 9, 2021

Moreover, Dream has no intentions of stopping his Minecraft speedruns and has talked about how his content in the future is bound to be subjected to a lot of scrutiny.

Regardless, while most people have talked about various aspects of the video itself, some addressed how it did not serve the purpose Dream said it would.

I just spent nearly half an hour watching @Dream's response to the accusations about his super lucky speedrun and have come to a conclusion; Dream did not cheat. He got so lucky that the odds were definitely against him, but that doesn't make him a cheater, it makes him lucky. — ❄Cameron (Level H)❄ (@CameronBH43) January 4, 2021

Well... The guy Dream hired even says "...this provides very strong evidence that Dream cheated" It's finally over!



Dream FINAL RESPONSE to Speedrun Cheating Scandal | FINALE REMATCH https://t.co/dvAqf7tZ4R via @YouTube — ..:::KiidFrost:::..❄ (@Kiidfrost612) January 9, 2021

The conclusions of the Minecraft speedrunning team can be seen below.

its a statistical impossibility



although dream did make a response video where he said it was a 1/10million chance which is a LOT smaller but on average only a few people would ever get that chance so its odd for someone trying to get a world record speedrun to get it — Nurrpents (@nurrpents) January 5, 2021

Quoted from the paper at the top of page 2. The author also believes that Dream cheating is a strong conclusion. pic.twitter.com/e7hVUqqlfk — strawberrybloc (@strawberrybloc) January 9, 2021

While Dream has explained and provided a defence for conclusion #2 in the picture above, the lack of any sort of response on the other conclusions have also brought scrutiny from Minecraft players and content creators alike.