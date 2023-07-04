The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom reimagined in Minecraft

Minecraft is known far and wide for its sandbox gameplay and the boundless amounts of creativity its players can harness. However, it's far from the only title that sports these features, as Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom also has a ton of gameplay elements that aren't too far removed from those of Mojang's crowning achievement.

Since Minecraft and Tears of the Kingdom share similarities like building and crafting, it's only natural for fans to imagine a world where the two games operate in harmony. Such was the case with Faris Sayyaf, who recently used his video creation skills to recreate the huge Zelda hit within Java Edition. It's safe to say fans of both titles were very impressed with the recreation.

Minecraft fans react to Faris Sayyaf's Tears of the Kingdom recreation

Minecraft fans react to the Tears of the Kingdom video project (Image via Faris Sayyaf/YouTube)

According to Sayyaf, this Tears of the Kingdom project utilized many different pieces of software. Minecraft: Java Edition was used as the base, but the animations and graphical effects were rendered elsewhere, thanks to programs like Cinema 4D, After Effects, and Sony Vegas Pro.

Additionally, several mods and shaders were utilized within Minecraft Java. Faris Sayyaf listed the Complementary Reimagined and Rethinking Voxels shaders, the Replay, Sophisticated Backpacks, and Terra & Amplified Nether mods as factors within the video.

Within the video itself, watchers witnessed many of the gameplay features that make Tears of the Kingdom special. Link is shown using the Ultrahand, Autobuild, Fuse, and Ascend powers to create flying machines and navigate the many floating islands of TOTK's open world.

An early-game Korok sidequest is also shown, where an unfortunate Korok with a large backpack is attempting to cross a chasm to meet with his friend. Link creates an automated structure similar to a Zonai construct and launches the Korok into the sky with a combined piston and TNT explosion.

As one might expect, many fans sounded off in the replies and comments to the video, hoping that some modder would create the very blended gameplay seen in Faris Sayyaf's animation.

Some mods for the popular sandbox title certainly exist with a Zelda Breath of the Wild/Tears of the Kingdom flair, but not quite at the level shown in the video.

This lone video is truly a testament to the creativity of the game's players and fans, and not just for their tremendous builds or fun minigame ideas. The title has been a gateway for animators for years, and this video is one stellar example of the massive amounts of innovation that the community can contain.

Hopefully, modders will be able to recreate what's shown in Sayyaf's animation in a full-fledged modification. It may be difficult, but some in-game mods are remarkable in their depth and functionality.

Only time will tell just how close the modding community can make Mojang's beloved sandbox game resemble Nintendo's latest smash hit.

