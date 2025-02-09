The upcoming Minecraft update is going to be a big win for explorers

Minecraft will soon receive a game drop that will introduce new features. Mojang has already introduced most of these features in snapshots and beta/preview versions. Despite not adding any brand new biome or mob, the developers are hard at work adding smaller visual features to existing Overworld biomes.

Hence, an argument can be made that the next game drop can be quite interesting for those who like to travel the Overworld in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Reasons why explorers in Minecraft will enjoy the upcoming game drop

Existing Overworld biomes are getting updated

Existing biomes will be much more lively in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

The first snapshot and beta/preview that Mojang released in 2025 brought lots of new features like two new pig variants, leaf litter in forests, and wildflowers in Birch Forest. These features could indicate Mojang was focused on enhancing the overall ambiance of existing Overworld biomes.

In later preview versions, new cow and chicken variants were added, both spawning in existing warm and cold biomes. New firefly bushes will commonly be generated near rivers and Swamps. Cactus will have a new flower growing on top of it in Desert and Badlands. New decorative bushes will be generated randomly in all grassland biomes.

While these features might seem small, they will collectively overhaul the look and feel of the Overworld. Hence, those who like to ride their horses or fly around the Overworld to explore new areas and terrain will thoroughly enjoy the next update.

An important detail to remember to properly enjoy new Minecraft features

Players do not try not to explore too many chunks before the update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Those who are excited to explore the Overworld again and find these new features in the next game drop must remember one major detail about Minecraft updates. For many years now, the game has been updated in a manner that does not disturb the already generated chunks in the world.

Hence, if the game updates and an old Minecraft world is opened on it, players can't find new features right away. This is because the new features will only generate new chunks that players discover.

Hence, if players already have an old world with loads of generated chunks, they must eventually travel even farther to start generating new features. There are strong chances that the next game drop might also have this updating system.

Additionally, players are suggested not to travel much initially. This will prevent them from generating new chunks in the current update. Once the update is released, they can then explore the world and quickly find new features.

