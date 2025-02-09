5 best changes confirmed for Minecraft's first 2025 update

Mojang is currently working hard on Minecraft's next game drop, which will be the first one in 2025. The developers have already released several snapshots and beta/previews, showcasing all the new features coming to the update. Along with new additions, it will also pack loads of changes to existing features.

Here is a list of some of the best changes coming to Minecraft's next game drop.

Note: The list below only points out notable changes and not new features. Furthermore, several other smaller changes and bug fixes are coming with the game drop as well.

List of best changes coming to Minecraft's first 2025 game drop

1) Lodestone's crafting recipe

Lodestone's recipe will now require an iron ingot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

A lodestone is a block that can indicate its location through a compass when connected to one. This makes it much easier for players to locate specific areas where a lodestone is placed by them. The connected compass can point to the location of the block.

As of now, eight chiseled stone bricks and one netherite ingot—a very costly and uncommon item—can be used to create the lodestone. This will eventually change with the upcoming game drop as Mojang decided to simplify the lodestone's crafting recipe. The developers simply replaced netherite ingot with iron ingot, making lodestone's crafting recipe considerably simpler.

2) Farm animals now spawn in Badlands

Badlands will now have farm animals spawning in them (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

In the past, the Badlands was considered a barren biome with only dead shrubs and open mineshafts filled with hostile mobs. This changed after Mojang decided to add warm pig, cow, and chicken variants to the biome. These farm animal variants arrived one after another in both snapshots and beta/previews. Along with them, Badlands will also spawn regular sheep of various colors.

These farm animals will breathe new life into the desolate biome. The new pig, cow, and chicken variants will tempt players to find the biome and explore it once again.

3) Bigger and more common Pale Garden

Pale Garden will be bigger, more common, and can generate Woodland Mansions (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

When Minecraft 1.21.4 The Garden Awakens was released in 2024, many players observed right away how hard it was to locate the new Pale Garden biome. The new region was as rare as Mushroom Fields, which was considered the rarest biome in the game. Players stumbled upon a tiny Pale Garden with one or two pale oak trees, even if they do manage to find one after roaming for hours.

Mojang addressed this issue in recent snapshots for the upcoming game drop. They made the Pale Garden biome a lot bigger and more common in the world, promising that players will be able to find them a lot easier in the next game patch in 2025.

4) Players continuing sprinting after the crouching bug reverted

The sprinting while crouching bug was reverted after community backlash (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

A mobility bug that lets players sprint even after switching to crouch walking was resolved by Mojang in 2024 with The Garden Awakens update. However, the bug was seen as a movement technique by the community since it was a well-established method to perform parkour runs and other speedrun game modes. Therefore, many gamers objected to its removal from the game.

In the end, Mojang undid the bug patch in the recent snapshot 25w04a, bringing back the movement technique to Minecraft. It will officially be re-added to the game with the upcoming game drop.

This movement technique/bug will now be available to players in a variety of custom game types, such as bedwars and parkour runs.

5) Enderman will no longer teleport out of boats and minecarts (Bedrock Edition)

Enderman will no longer accidentally teleport out of boats and minecarts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

In the Bedrock Edition, there was a major bug where endermen were slipping out of boats and minecarts by teleporting. This should not be the case, especially after players trap endermen in these rideable entities. Hence, Mojang eventually fixed the bug in a recent beta and preview version.

This change will be applied to the upcoming Minecraft game drop.

