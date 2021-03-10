The smithing table in Minecraft serves as a job site block for toolsmith villagers and can be used to upgrade diamond gear into netherite gear.

The smithing table is a block that is often undervalued by Minecraft players, as it truly only has a handful of niche uses. However, when the need for a smithing table arises, the importance and usefulness of the block are made abundantly clear.

In order to trade and interact with toolsmith villagers, Minecraft players will need to either find a smithing table in the world or provide one for a villager to take on the profession.

Minecraft players also have the ability to upgrade their existing diamond gear into netherite gear by utilizing a smithing table and one netherite ingot per piece that they wish to upgrade

Using this method to upgrade gear can help save players time and effort with farming ancient debris.

This article showcases the important uses of a smithing table in Minecraft, which can help players conserve their valuable resources and have greater access to villager trades

What are the uses of a Smithing Table in Minecraft?

In order to use a smithing table, Minecraft players are first going to need to get their hands on one. Luckily, smithing tables are easy enough to craft and only require a small handful of different materials.

Advertisement

Minecraft players can make a smithing table by combining four wood planks of any kind with two iron ingots at a crafting table.

The crafting recipe for a smithing table in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Smithing tables can also be found naturally generated inside toolsmith houses in select villages in the Overworld.

Once Minecraft players have a smithing table, players can use it for its most useful function, which is upgrading their pieces of diamond gear into netherite gear. To upgrade a piece of gear, players will only need to expend a single netherite ingot when upgrading.

Upgrading diamond gear to netherite gear is a whole lot cheaper to do than crafting netherite gear from scratch. This is important to note because acquiring netherite ingots requires players to do the time-consuming process of hunting for ancient debris.

Advertisement

Using a smithing table to upgrade a diamond chest plate into a netherite chest plate in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

If Minecraft players were to craft a netherite chest plate from scratch, it would require a grand total of eight netherite ingots to do so. Instead, players can upgrade a diamond chest plate and will only need to use a single netherite ingot.

The cost of upgrading an entire armor set of diamond into netherite is only four netherite ingots as opposed to the twenty-four netherite ingots it would take to craft all of the pieces from scratch.

Smithing tables can also be used to give villagers the toolsmith profession, which unlocks a variety of different trade options to buy powerful tools or sell coal and flint. A full guide on how to change the profession of a villager can be found here.