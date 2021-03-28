The most valuable block in Minecraft in terms of emeralds may not be what players think. The most valuable block when trading is the bell.

When a player thinks of a valuable block, the first thing that may come to mind is a block of diamonds or emeralds. Both blocks are made of materials that are rare in the game. However, players cannot sell those blocks to villagers.

What is the most valuable block in Minecraft?

Finding the most valuable block in Minecraft

trading with villagers: image via Mojang

A player can find out about the bell being the most valuable in Minecraft by trading with villagers and unlocking it. If a player continues to trade with a villager, the villager will level up.

Leveling up a villager unlocks more items to trade. Not every villager will sell a bell to a player. However, players can find villagers that sell the bell based on the villagers' job. The bell is unlocked at level two for the toolsmith and the armorer. The weaponsmith sells the bell at level three.

The bell.

bells: image via Mojang

Advertisement

The bell is found to be the most valuable block in terms of emeralds. One bell can cost players around thirty-six emeralds. All villagers that sell the bell sell it at around the same price. The bell is a common item to buy from villagers depending on who the player buys them from.

Looking at ten villagers of the same type of job can show how common it is. All ten out of ten toolsmiths and weaponsmiths will sell a bell to the player. However, two out of ten armorer villagers will sell a bell to a player.

A bells' function is alerting villagers around it that there is danger and a place for gossip. Bells alert villagers by making a loud sound similar to a large low toned bell.

The bell does this automatically during a raid. However, players can interact with the bell and send villagers rushing into homes. Ringing the bell in Minecraft gives players the "sound the alarm" achievement.

Villagers will meet around the bell to talk shortly before they go to bed. Minecraft villagers do this every day to socialize with one another.