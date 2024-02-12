"The Wither can now deploy mines": Minecraft player discovers an explosive skull after fighting the Wither

Every game has bugs, and Minecraft is no exception. While they are usually annoying and hamper the gameplay experience, they can sometimes be amusing. A Minecraft player encountered one such bug and shared a video with the Minecraft community on Reddit. The video shows the player walking around and finding a skull lying on the ground. However, due to an in-game error, getting close to it makes it explode.

Reddit user No_Mongoose_616 shared a video showing the whole ordeal with the caption:

“The Wither can now deploy mines.”

The Wither is a hostile mob boss in the game and players need to spawn the Wither to defeat it. Here’s how the Reddit community reacted.

Reddit reacts to bizarre Minecraft bug

User No_Mongoose_616 shared a 30-second video clip of the gameplay where they can be seen walking around an Acacia forest. A Wither skull can also be seen on the grass, but it explodes as the player approaches it. Since it resembled a mine explosion, the player captioned the post, jokingly saying that the Wither skull can deploy mines.

User -Felixard commented, saying Minecraft Bedrock is filled with bugs that are sometimes funny. The statement has some truth in it, as there are many bugs in Bedrock Minecraft.

It is worth noting that the gameplay was recorded on the Nintendo Switch. In one comment, the original poster mentioned that the Wither kept lagging the entire game with broken blocks around it.

User Rose_Ember provided a possible explanation, saying that sometimes, the Wither can behave erratically when it goes to the render distance limit:

Another user, ReaverShank, commented that the Wither must have hit the edge of the simulation or render distance. Since Minecraft only renders or loads the game up to a certain distance, if a mob, say the Wither, goes beyond that distance, it could potentially lead to such errors.

Meanwhile, user ShadowJ666 added a lengthy comment explaining in detail what could have happened. They stated that the projectile skulls could act that way when they go into unloaded chunks. Another user, isto0i, also mentioned something similiar in another comment.

Many also commented about the Nintendo Switch being the possible culprit for the bug. User Olivejuice2012 said:

Nintendo Switch is not the most powerful system to run the game because of its dated hardware. While it has a large community of players with some great seeds and build, the handheld lacks enough power to run the game properly. However, this could be only part of the problem, as other players have also complained about getting this bug on other devices.