The Wither vs. The Elder Guardian in Minecraft: Which boss is stronger?

While there are many difficult mobs that players can face in Minecraft, a few stand out from the crowd. On one hand, there is the almighty Wither, a boss mob that can easily overwhelm players with its explosive attacks. And on the other, there is a powerful ocean-dwelling sea creature in The Elder Guardian. Both of them are very strong in their own ways, but which of these two mobs is stronger?

The Wither vs. The Elder Guardian in Minecraft: Who is the stronger boss?

The Wither demands to be taken seriously

Players may be all too familiar with the sound made when a Wither is being summoned. The sound combined with the health bar slowly ticking up as the boss mob forms itself is a scary sight indeed. With its four hearts' worth of damage, ability to fly, explosive offense, and up to 300 hearts (along with health regeneration) in Hard difficulty, the boss is nothing to scoff at.

The Elder Guardian is a strong Minecraft mob as well

The Elder Guardian is a sea-dwelling mob and is a boss inside of its own special domain, the Ocean Monument. While it is certainly powerful, it only has 40 hearts' worth of life as well as six hearts' worth of damage in Hard Mode.

It has the ability to curse opponents with mining fatigue and also has strong spikes that can protect it from attacks.

So which of the two Minecraft mobs is stronger?

Judging from the raw stats alone, the Wither is the stronger mob. If a player tried to summon a Wither inside of an Ocean Monument, it would destroy all of the guardians inside and possibly the player, too. The Elder Guardian would be able to fight back against the Wither for a little while but would ultimately succumb to its wrath, as the Wither is just so much stronger in every single way.

Players should still be very wary of approaching an Elder Guardian in Minecraft

Even though the Elder Guardian is not as fierce as the Wither in terms of raw combat, there are ways that the Elder Guardian can completely ruin a player's day if they are not prepared. From cursing them with mining fatigue to hitting them with spikes, the Elder Guardian is not a mob to be taken lightly.

However, if a player is prepared, they should be able to take down an Elder Guardian.

The Wither and The Warden are evenly matched

The Warden very recently received a powerful ranged attack that can deal massive damage to players and mobs from afar. This puts it a little more in range of being able to take on a Wither, which can fly and rain down destruction. Still, these mobs are both very powerful in their own right and are a very good match for each other.

