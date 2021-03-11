Top 5 things to build in Minecraft

Every player will face that one moment of not knowing what to build in Minecraft at some point while playing the game. Whether they're a seasoned player or loading into the game for the first time, everyone gets a creative block sometimes.

Some builds listed below are rather simple and necessary for the game. Others are boundless and leave room for creative freedom. Here are five of the best things to build in Minecraft.

5 major things to build in Minecraft

#1 - A nether portal

Image via Mojang

The nether portal is one of the easiest things to build in Minecraft. Learning how to build a nether portal is crucial for any player starting out in the game as it's among the first set of things to build in Minecraft.

Unlocking an entire dimension could also be something that a player would need to conjure up new ideas and get back into a creative flow. To build a nether portal, players will need to have the following items:

14 obsidian blocks

flint and steel

After assembling the portal by placing the obsidian blocks four across and five tall, take the flint and steel to light the inside of the portal on fire. Igniting the inside of the obsidian structure will open the player's portal to the nether.

#2 - Light towers

Image via Mojang

If, by any chance, a player loses their map of the world, navigating long distances can be a challenge. No player is going to start with a beacon either, and that's where a tower covered in lights can step in.

Players can build this tower however they see fit. Whether it's with cobblestones and torches or cement and covered in paintings with soul lanterns, it's all up to the player.

A tower is just one of those things to build in Minecraft that gets the player thinking and gives them something to use throughout their game.

#3 - Bridges

Image via Mojang

Crossing large bodies of water and deep ravines are part of any player's game. This makes bridges one of the key things to build in Minecraft.

A player can make it into a simple row of wood planks or an extravagant build with lighting and other materials in a design of their choice.

#4 - Redstone farms

Image via Mojang

Some of the most elaborate things to build in Minecraft are machines that do the work for you. Farms that run off of redstone can save players tons of time.

Some players will utilize their time to create these harvesting machines and share them with the rest of the community, hence taking away the hassle of figuring out how redstone works and how to make it work for the player.

#5 - Home base

Image via Mojang

A player's base of operations can either be a humble cottage in a forest biome or a magnificent castle that branches out to surrounding villages.

Building a home base is a staple among the things to build in Minecraft. It is useful in survival as a safe place to craft in peace and getting a good night's sleep or a creative player's chance to build their dream home to show their friends.

A home is just one of those things to build in Minecraft that any player can find a use for. This is just a start on the many things to build in Minecraft that any player could enjoy creating in their unique worlds.

This sandbox game with limitless resources makes the list of things to build in Minecraft completely up to the player.

Note: This copy solely reflects the writer's views.