5 best Minecraft builds for beginners (2021)

Players new to Minecraft can feel a little intimidated by the expansive amount of blocks available. They might have trouble deciding how to use them or struggle with ideas, be it too many or too little.

But following a pattern that allows them to understand and learn about the game slowly can help ease into the game without feeling overwhelmed. Keeping this point in mind, this list provides some ideas to beginners for deciding what to build.

Top 5 Minecraft builds for newbies

#5 - Starter House

A starter house is a foolproof beginner build in Minecraft.

It allows players to grasp how the blocks work and how they look, and figure out their style and what they like.

Building a beginner's home/base can lead players into getting more ideas and constructing more expansive houses. This is a great way to get creative and think critically.

Image via Minecraft

It can also allow players to better understand their surroundings and needs in the game. If they play in survival mode, they might realize that they don't gather or hunt food often enough to keep them comfortable.

Advertisement

This should encourage them to add a garden or turn their base into a farm. If they recognize a lack of wood, they may want to figure out a way to a more woodsy biome or completely resettle.

#4 - Minecraft Parkour Builds

Parkour in Minecraft is a great way to test and improve the agility of the player.

Parkour can serve as good practice for running away from zombies and other players.

This tweet displays a parkour map available for players to try. If someone wants to get an idea of building their course, this is one they can test out.

You like parkour, right? Par-course you do! That’s why our dedicated creators are finding new ways to keep you on your toes, or off your toes – because of the jumping, get it?



↣ https://t.co/CPC2HxQrgE ↢ pic.twitter.com/EW82qGakCE — Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 3, 2020

It's also fun to build courses tailored to the player's wants, needs, and skill set. Moreover, it's important to integrate the player's style into the course (if they like a darker theme, they may want lava and obsidian).

This is a healthy way to begin building as a new player, as spatial awareness in the game is gained, and they can get to know their Minecraft settings and PC better.

#3 - Pirate Ship

Advertisement

A pirate ship is just plain fun in Minecraft!

With the aquatic update, there is so much to work with and dozens of possibilities. If players want a plain pirate ship, that's a good start to experiment with working on water.

If they are more theme-focused, that's a good mindset too. Gamers may want a lone pirate ship as their home or a fun space to write lore on, or they may want to build a whole fleet to watch themselves grow and invite others on to enjoy their ships with them.

How does an impressive Minecraft build inspire an entire novel? And can you just sneak your beloved cats into the story? We sat down for a chat with Jason Fry, author of the brand-new book ‘Minecraft: The Voyage’:



↣ https://t.co/PQiwoS40XN ↢ pic.twitter.com/AVEybwAX9a — Minecraft (@Minecraft) May 5, 2020

If players are working in survival mode on Minecraft, it might be wise to work near land with a base well-stocked in resources. This will prevent them from starving, drowning, or simply getting killed by a hostile mob.

If they are working in creative mode, the gameplay is much more relaxed and carefree, as the player doesn't need to eat, sleep, or worry about being killed by monsters.

#2 - Themed Village or Town

Advertisement

Image via Reddit

It might be fun for Minecraft beginners to dive into a semi-substantial project that they can build on with time. This is a great way to try this method out and observe growth in building structures.

A creator might want to start with a couple of basic houses, a bakery, or a small farm. This will allow them to get comfortable and better understand how they build multiple structures with different functions.

They can then add on to their little civilization by adding a blacksmithing building or someplace with a couple more services containing more complex processes.

This idea is also an excellent way to set up a world for LAN use. It's important to some players to game with their friends, and this is a good build to do just that.

#1 - Castles

A timeless and majestic build is the castle, which, throughout history, has been admired, and rightfully so.

This has been reflected in Minecraft, as many players have built their interpretations of castles that model after different cultures and time periods. Here is a very advanced castle build:

Advertisement

We see about 8,000,000 Minecraft castle builds a day. Are we complaining? Heck no! Just look how good number 8,000,001 is – this superb structure from @TomatoN_mc!



↣ https://t.co/ur4UGdl4Up ↢ pic.twitter.com/YGFBVvvxJ7 — Minecraft (@Minecraft) November 21, 2019

For new Minecraft players, this can be an exciting concept. A beautiful castle in the perfect spot (plains, or the desert, or on the peak of a mountain) can really wow a player and spark ambition.

This can be a fun, long-lasting project that ignites a creative spark in players. It is the perfect bridge into more mature architecture and closes the gap between a beginner and Minecraft player with some experience under their belt.

Note: This copy reflects the writer's views.