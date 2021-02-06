5 best Minecraft Java Edition parkour maps in 2021

Minecraft parkour is one of the main types of adventure maps for players to experiment with.

With all types of parkour jumps being added into the game by the parkour community (like head hitters, corner jumps, and so many more), parkour maps keep getting better and better. There are so many amazing maps out there to try out, but here are some of the best options on CurseForge for immediate download.

These range in difficulty from easy to expert, and a lot of them get gradually more difficult over time, so they test the player's skills.

Top five Minecraft parkour maps

#5 — Mini Parkour!

Image via CurseForge

The Mini Parkour Minecraft map is perfect for players getting into parkour, as it is exciting to play through and isn't too tricky.

The main draw isn't the jumps, but the scoring bot created to score players. This map has a unique scoring system that totals the number of deaths a player has and adds the death count to the length of time he/she took to complete the map to get a final score.

Players who receive scores of 5 can even get placed on a map leaderboard.

#4 — GameV.2

This excellent Minecraft parkour map is perfect for nostalgic video game players. Each level is based on a different kind of game, be it the Mario games, the Legend of Zelda series, Pacman, Portal, and more.

This map brings a lineup of some of the most nostalgic video game experiences to Minecraft for players to partake in. It's a genuinely remarkable map whether or not players get the references.

The parkour increases in difficulty over time and gets quite challenging, and it's quite a long map, so players should be occupied for quite a while.

#3 — Wacky Worlds Parkour

Image via CurseForge

The Wacky Worlds Parkour map is one of the coolest Minecraft parkour maps out there. There are so many different levels with various themes that players can never get bored, and the levels progress in difficulty at the perfect speed.

There is every kind of jump in this map, from easy one and two block jumps to head hitters to ladder jumps, water jumps, and so much more. Each area is fantastic to explore as they all have very obvious themes, and there are even some cute little hidden areas to explore.

#2 — Learn to Jump Parkour

Image via CurseForge

The Learn to Jump Minecraft parkour map is perfect for parkour lovers of any skill level as it has gradually progressing levels and ratings for each level that players can take a look at.

This is one of the best parkour maps for beginners because it guides players through easily. There are so many levels, making this a comfortable 20-minute map for even the most skilled of parkourers, but it can even bring hours of fun for players who get a bit stuck on specific aspects of parkour.

There are plenty of checkpoints throughout the map, making it easier for players who make mistakes, but there are so many death drops, too, that it's fun for everyone.

#1 — HoneyJump

The HoneyJump parkour map was created when the honey block first came out and has been all the rage in the Minecraft parkour community since then.

This cute Minecraft map has all difficulty levels for players to progress through, and each level uses the honey block to add some intrigue to the player's pathway.

This map — regardless of a player's skill level — brings so much fun to both singleplayer and group parkour and should be given a chance by parkour loving players.

The HoneyJump Minecraft parkour map is genuinely one of the best out there.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the writer's opinions.