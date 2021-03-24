A 3D printing enthusiast was able to create a functional set of piston doors from Minecraft in the real world.

Redditor and YouTuber Hecbac has once again created a fantastic Minecraft inspired real-world creation, thanks to his engineering skills and the power of 3D printing.

This time, Hecbac has constructed a working set of piston doors, which closely resemble the creations that players can make in-game in Minecraft.

He has built five different individual piston doors, which include dimensions of 1x1, 1x2, 1x3, 1x4, and 2x2. All of these creations are fully functional with the power of servos, circuits, battery packs, some clever code, the physical models from a 3D printer, and more.

This article showcases the working set of piston doors that were made by Hecbac, as well as compares what these real-world replicas look like to what a set of piston doors looks like in Minecraft.

This creator has made a working set of Minecraft piston doors in real life

This Minecraft-inspired creation is truly a delight to look at, as it really fun to see features from popular video games being brought to life beyond a computer or television screen.

In the above video, Hecbac goes into tremendous detail regarding how his creation functions and the process that it took to build it. This creator is an exceptional person to take notes from, especially for anyone who is interested in experimenting with 3D printing for themselves.

Hecbac is the same builder who created the working replica of a Minecraft piston that was featured last month. Anyone who has not seen the showcase of his revised and functional Minecraft piston, can do so here.

In terms of appearance and functionality, these piston doors work very similarly to ones that players can build for themselves in Minecraft. Both the real world and in-game variants can open and close upon being activated.

For comparison sake, Minecraft players can view the above video to see what piston doors look like and how they function in Minecraft.

Overall, Hecbac's functional Minecraft piston doors are another spectacular creation that will likely be appreciated by Minecraft players and enthusiasts of 3D printing and engineering.

