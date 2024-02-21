"This is so funny": Minecraft player shares hilarious discussion about inbreeding cows

In Minecraft, players can breed various mobs. Most real-life animals present in the game can mate with each other and produce a baby. Each mob needs to be fed different food items to enter "love mode." Cows are one of the most commonly bred animals in the game. Players make cow farms to obtain meat and other products from them.

Recently, a hilarious yet fascinating debate was shared on Minecraft's official subreddit, which piqued interest in the community:

"This is so funny."

Comment byu/Fruit-Ninja-Champion from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Minecraft Redditor shared a hilarious discussion about inbreeding cows in the game

A Redditor by the name of "Fruit-Ninja-Champion" posted a debate between them and their friend on how to breed cows. While the original poster breeds cows with each other, their friend separates them based on their generation and never breeds them randomly.

The original poster's friend finds it weird that players breed randomly without considering which cow is a parent. The Redditor asked the community for their thoughts on the debate.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor's debate on inbreeding cows

Since the debate on breeding cows was quite amusing, this post instantly went viral on the game's official subreddit. It received over three thousand upvotes and three hundred comments within a day. People joined in the discussion on whether cows or any other mob should be inbred or not.

Some players found the debate extremely funny and pointed out that even though the original poster's friend is separating cows by generations, it would not be possible to stop inbreeding.

Comment byu/Fruit-Ninja-Champion from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Fruit-Ninja-Champion from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Another Redditor speculated that the original poster's friend could be using one set of parent cows and only killing the offspring after they grow.

Comment byu/Fruit-Ninja-Champion from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Another user hilariously wrote that the cows in Minecraft are just imaginary and do not care about how they are bred with one another. Other Redditors chimed in, sarcastically writing how pixels do have feelings.

Comment byu/Fruit-Ninja-Champion from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Fruit-Ninja-Champion from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Fruit-Ninja-Champion from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

One of the users wrote that both the original poster and their friend should play and enjoy Minecraft as they want. They shared that they do not worry about generations and randomly breed every cow with each other. They stated that it should not matter since the cows are identical to each other, even though they were different generations.

Comment byu/Fruit-Ninja-Champion from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Fruit-Ninja-Champion from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

In conclusion, many Redditors joined the debate on whether one should inbreed cows or not. The original poster updated the post and thanked everyone who agreed with them about how inbreeding is okay and that he does not care too much about what his friend does. The Reddit post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.