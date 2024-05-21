"This is why you just lie about the age": Buying Minecraft for kids becoming a frustrating experience

Minecraft is a best-selling that sold millions of copies, beating the likes of fan favorites like PUBG and GTA V. Considering this metric, one might expect that downloading the game would be an easy and simple task. And given the fact that the game is mostly targeted towards young adults and kids, getting it for the kids would be even more simple. But that’s not the case and a Reddit post elaborates on the issue.

A Reddit user by the name of MsDestroyer900 made a very long post detailing the issue they faced while downloading the game for their younger brother. The heading of the post says:

“Buying Minecraft for a young person is NEEDLESSLY tedious”

The post is quite long, but the gist of it is that Mojang Studios makes buyers go through a ton of hoops, making them pass checks, verify and link accounts, face 404 errors and other bugs, and several other issues just to buy the game for someone younger than the age of 13.

Reddit reacted to this post with most of the comments agreeing with this issue. A user by the name zawalimbooo commented saying that this is the reason why people lie about their age on the checkout page to avoid this messy fuss.

Another user by the name of MeaKyori said how it took them more than two days on the phone with Microsoft and three different adult accounts to buy Minecraft for three of their siblings. If buying a game that is mostly meant for children takes over 2 days, there are some issues that Microsoft should look into and fix.

User Psych_edelia commented saying that at the end of the day, it is Microsoft that makes simple things tedious. This is in line with many other processes that for some reason are needlessly complicated and require several steps.

Another user by the name of nicheencyclopedia said that they completely agreed with this issue and explained their situation.

User LanMarkx commented something similar, mentioning that the parental controls to buy the game are absurdly complex. User caffeine314 said that they also faced something similar when they bought it for their kid.

Minecraft is on sale

The game is on sale across all platforms (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is celebrating its 15th anniversary and to make this event special, the game is running a huge discount across all platforms. It is now available for half of its regular price on PC, Mac, Android, iOS, and on all consoles. While downloading the game for kids would be complicated, players can download the game easily by using their Microsoft account.

