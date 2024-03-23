When is Minecraft's 15th Anniversary? All you need to know

Minecraft is a giant in the gaming world, with over 300 million copies of the game sold since its initial release. To put this number in perspective, this game sold more than 105 million copies more than the second-most-selling game in the world; Grand Theft Auto 5.

This year, in 2024, the best-selling gaming title is about to mark another milestone by celebrating its 15th anniversary. With the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update, this is certainly the best time to be a fan of the game. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming anniversary.

Minecraft’s 15th anniversary

Minecraft (image via Mojang Studios)

Back when Minecraft was released to the public in 2009, most of what we see in the game was not even present. Over the years, the title has gone through numerous revisions and has had countless different things added to it.

However, certain fun elements of the original game have been preserved through the years. For example, players can play the first version of the game on Mojang’s official website. This game runs on the browser, showing just how simple the game once was.

Coming to the official date of the anniversary, the game was released on May 17, 2009. So it is very likely that Mojang Studios will have some sort of event in May to celebrate the game completing 15 years of having a growing community. Perhaps May would also be a great time to finally release the 1.21 update that brings a ton of new features, including the mace weapon. But as of now, all we can do is wait for the update.

Coming to the anniversary event, there has been no announcement about any event, but that has not stopped fans of the game from speculating about the possible event that may happen.

This might be a bit far-fetched but perhaps Mojang Studios might announce a new update for the game. Or an official reveal about the upcoming Minecraft movie? The farming mechanics of the game have been more or less the same over many years and it really needs a revamp. Perhaps adding new crops and items would be a great new core update.

Players are speculating about the next big update that might be announced. From the addition of new types of fishes and making the ocean a more interesting place to completely changing the End light the nether was changed. It seems that we might get to see what is in store for players in May. But as of now, all we can do is speculate and anticipate.