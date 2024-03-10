This Minecraft data pack revamps Ender Dragon fight to make it more challenging

Minecraft's End Dimension is one of the game's best and worst features. The initial end island, where the player is forced to take on the Ender Dragon, is well-designed, the credits poem is well-written, and shulker boxes and elytra make end cities invaluable for any playthrough. However, many argue that the fight with the dragon is dull due to the beast's lack of interesting behavior.

Thankfully, community member MrGenie151 solved this issue by releasing the Ender Dragon Fight Remastered datapack, which revamps Minecraft's final draconic boss in some major ways, detailed below.

The mod's changes to Minecraft's Ender Dragon

More Health

The dragon has much more health now (Image via Mojang)

The most noticeable change to the length of the fight comes from the changes to the Ender Dragon's health. Rather than the meager 200 health it had before, which equates to 100 hearts, it now has 500 health or 250 hearts. This puts the Ender Dragon's health on par with Minecraft's dangerous warden.

New Attacks

One of the dragon's new attacks is an explosive fireball (Image via Mojang)

The largest changes were made to how the dragon attacks the player during the fight. The battle is now split into two phases, with phase two starting once the dragon drops below half-health.

Phase one sees the dragon start by forcing nearby endermen to turn on the player. This is quite a threat due to the damage they are capable of dealing, although this might be some kind of karma for all the great Minecraft XP farms made with endermen.

The next new attack in phase one is a series of fireballs that will explode when they contact something, dealing large amounts of explosive damage. Additionally, the dragon can attack with fireballs rather than perch in phase two.

When phase 2 starts, three end crystals will randomly respawn. The Ender Dragon is capable of teleporting between them, making it hard to hit with arrows. It can also cause lightning to strike players, though this can be avoided by moving constantly. The last new attack the dragon possesses is the ability to summon anvils above players; this is useful for taking out snipers.

Summonable Minions

The dragon can now summon zombies (Image via Mojang)

Finally, the new Ender Dragon has the ability to summon allies to fight. In the first phase of the boss fight, the dragon will summon a group of end zombies after they force endermen to attack the player. This could create quite a dangerous predicament if the player is still dealing with the aggressive endermen.

However, once the Ender Dragon is mad, it will instead summon a miniboss that players have to defeat before the fight can progress. This miniboss can thankfully only spawn once per fight, so you will only need to defeat it once to progress.