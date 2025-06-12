This Minecraft horror mod adds a psycho hunter to kill you

Over the years, Minecraft's community has created a plethora of horror mods for Java Edition, simply because the game is based on the Java coding language. Horror mods for the game have always been popular since the game inherently has an eerie atmosphere and several jump scares and dangerous moments. Even today, players continue to create new horror mods, like Psychopath.
This terrifying mod adds a lethal creature that will stalk and try to kill you. Here is everything to know about the Minecraft mod.
Features and download guide for the Psychopath mod for Minecraft
What does the Psychopath mod offer?
The Psychopath mod is based on a common horror aspect, but it still feels quite unique. This is because it is based on the concept of adding a custom mob that stalks you at first and gradually becomes more aggressive. However, instead of a completely fictional character, this mod adds a more human-like entity.
This mod primarily adds a corrupted human character that will gradually stalk you when you create a new world and start to survive. You will hear a heartbeat at random moments during both day and night. During that time, the psychopath mob will watch you either from behind the tree, from a cave, or from a mountain. At first, it will be difficult to spot it since it will be hiding from you.
As time goes by, it will learn about your actions, movements, and more, to gain more information on how to kill you. Later on, it will become more aggressive and run frantically toward you with either an axe or a chainsaw.
The constant fear of being stalked and chased by the human-like hostile creature is what makes this mod unique. Since it is not an overpowered mystical creature, the modder also added a way to kill it with simple weapons.
How to download and install the Psychopath mod for Minecraft
Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Psychopath mod for Minecraft:
- Download and install the Forge for the game version 1.19.4.
- Head to the CurseForge website and search for the Psychopath mod.
- On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge 1.19.4 as of now.
- Also, download the Geckolib mod to run the primary mod properly.
- Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft.
- Open the official game launcher and look for the Forge 1.19.4 modded game version.
- Open the game, enter a new world, and start playing until you start hearing the heartbeat and see the terrifying creature stalking you.
