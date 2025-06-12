This Minecraft horror mod adds a psycho hunter to kill you

Over the years, Minecraft's community has created a plethora of horror mods for Java Edition, simply because the game is based on the Java coding language. Horror mods for the game have always been popular since the game inherently has an eerie atmosphere and several jump scares and dangerous moments. Even today, players continue to create new horror mods, like Psychopath.

Ad

This terrifying mod adds a lethal creature that will stalk and try to kill you. Here is everything to know about the Minecraft mod.

Features and download guide for the Psychopath mod for Minecraft

What does the Psychopath mod offer?

The mod adds a literal psychopath who stalks and tries to kill you (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The Psychopath mod is based on a common horror aspect, but it still feels quite unique. This is because it is based on the concept of adding a custom mob that stalks you at first and gradually becomes more aggressive. However, instead of a completely fictional character, this mod adds a more human-like entity.

Ad

Trending

This mod primarily adds a corrupted human character that will gradually stalk you when you create a new world and start to survive. You will hear a heartbeat at random moments during both day and night. During that time, the psychopath mob will watch you either from behind the tree, from a cave, or from a mountain. At first, it will be difficult to spot it since it will be hiding from you.

Ad

As time goes by, it will learn about your actions, movements, and more, to gain more information on how to kill you. Later on, it will become more aggressive and run frantically toward you with either an axe or a chainsaw.

The constant fear of being stalked and chased by the human-like hostile creature is what makes this mod unique. Since it is not an overpowered mystical creature, the modder also added a way to kill it with simple weapons.

Ad

How to download and install the Psychopath mod for Minecraft

Psychopath mod can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Psychopath mod for Minecraft:

Ad

Download and install the Forge for the game version 1.19.4. Head to the CurseForge website and search for the Psychopath mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge 1.19.4 as of now. Also, download the Geckolib mod to run the primary mod properly. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Forge 1.19.4 modded game version. Open the game, enter a new world, and start playing until you start hearing the heartbeat and see the terrifying creature stalking you.

Ad

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!