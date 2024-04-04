This Minecraft mod adds human-like entities to the world

Minecraft has various kinds of mobs that spawn across the in-game world. They can either be passive, neutral, or hostile towards a player. Most of the entities in the block game are fictional. Even the villagers that spawn in villages and live like regular humans have some characteristics and appearances that make them extremely unique. Over the years, the playerbase has developed various mods that introduce all kinds of features to the game.

There is a Minecraft mod that adds human-like entities to the game, allowing players to interact and team up with them. This article explores more.

Human Companions mod in Minecraft: Features and download guide

What is the Human Companions Minecraft mod and what are its features?

As the name of the mod suggests, it adds a bunch of new mobs that closely resemble humans and various features related to them. These humans will have four different types of occupations: Knight, Archer, Axeguard, and Arbalist (crossbow).

These human-like entities can be found in various biomes, living in uniquely built houses, which are also new to the mod. These houses can be made up of different wood and stone types, based on the biomes they generate in.

When players approach these human companions, they can be interacted with to see which food item they need. Once they are provided with that particular food item, they become a companion.

These mobs will essentially become a player's friend, helping them explore the world and fighting hostile mobs (except Creepers). They can also become soldiers to protect one's base.

Once they become a companion, players can equip them with armor and weapons to fight. Like a tamed wolf, they will follow players and can be stationary if the player interacts with them.

How to download the Human Companions mod for Minecraft

Human Companions mod can be downloaded from the CurseForge website. It is a highly popular Minecraft mod with over 7,000,000 downloads from CurseForge alone. This mod only supports the Forge API, a modding toolchain that is essential for any mod to run in Minecraft.

First, players need to download the Forge API and install it. This will create a new modded game version, accessible through the official game launcher. Users must ensure that the Forge API is compatible with the 1.19.2 version, which is the latest update for the game.

Once this is done, players can download the latest Human Companions mod version from CurseForge. The mod zip file can then be copy-pasted to the mods folder, located in the main game directory on the device.

If everything is done correctly, users can open the game, select the Forge version, and enjoy the mod.