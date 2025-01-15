This Minecraft mod helps you walk long distances with ease

In Minecraft, you have a nearly endless game map that you can explore. Each of the three dimensions — Overworld, Nether, and End — can stretch for millions of blocks. In most scenarios, you will usually walk and run around the areas without any other means of transport. However, walking long distances can be tiring, especially since you have to press a directional button for so long.

Thankfully, there is a mod called "Auto-Run" to help you walk or run long distances with ease, without having to press a button continuously.

All details about the Auto-Run mod for Minecraft

What is the Auto-Run mod?

The Auto-Run mod offers simple yet useful quality-of-life features (Image via Mojang Studios)

As the name suggests, the Auto-Run mod for Minecraft adds a special feature to allow you to walk automatically without pressing a directional button. The mod lets you toggle auto-running on and off with the keyboard button "O" (this can be changed in the keybinds settings under the control panel).

If you have Mod Menu installed, you will be able to see additional settings offered by the mod. It allows you to automatically activate sprint when the auto-run button is pressed, toggle auto-jump along with auto-run, and also toggle the message that pops up whenever the auto-run is activated or deactivated.

Whenever you press a directional button while auto-running, the feature will deactivate, returning you to full control of your movement.

This mod is extremely useful when traveling on long bridges or tunnels. It is also useful to navigate through flatter terrain like the Overworld Plains and Nether Roof.

How to download and install Auto-Run mod

Install Fabric API and download the latest Auto-Run mod from CurseForge (Image via Mojang Studios/Fabric/CurseForge)

Here is a simple guide to download and install the Auto-Run Minecraft mod:

Download and install the Fabric modding API installer. Choose the game version 1.21.3 in the Fabric installer, as that's the latest game version the mod supports as of now. Head to the CurseForge website and search for the Auto-Run mod for Fabric. On the mod's product page, make sure to find and download the latest mod file, which should be compatible with 1.21.3 as of now. Copy and paste the Auto-Run mod file into the "mods" folder present in the root Minecraft directory, "C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft". Open the game launcher and look for the 1.21.3 Fabric modded version in the Java Edition version list. Open the modded game version and enter a world to test whether the Auto-Run mod works correctly.

If the correct Fabric API version and Auto-Run mod are installed, you will be able to run automatically after pressing O. You will also be able to change the keybind from the settings menu in the control panel.

