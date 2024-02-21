This Minecraft mod improves on vanilla third-person view

When players first enter a new Minecraft world, they see everything from a first-person perspective. However, they can press the F5 button on their keyboard to enter the third-person mode. Unfortunately, this perspective in the sandbox title is not how it works in other games since the camera cannot be moved freely. Hence, most players stick to the first-person view.

Thankfully, the game has loads of mods that have been developed by the community, one of which drastically improves the third-person camera.

Better Third Person mod for Minecraft: Features, how to download, and more

What is Better Third Person mod for Minecraft?

As its name suggests, Better Third Person is a mod that brings a brand-new third-person camera mode to the game. It essentially enables independent rotation of the camera, allowing players to move their mouse and look around freely.

In the vanilla version, when gamers move their mouse beyond a point, the in-game character starts turning as well. The camera is either stuck at the back of the avatar or on their front. This does not allow players to look around freely. This exact issue is tackled by the mod.

Better Third Person allows gamers to rotate the camera in 360 degrees and enables them to walk in eight different directions without changing its position. The mod also works perfectly while traveling on horses or pigs, swimming underwater, or flying with elytra.

Many triple-A games, which are mostly played from a third-person perspective, have this kind of mouse movement. Hence, this mod makes this view a lot more enjoyable in the block game.

How to download and install Better Third Person mod for Minecraft

Better Third Person has more than 23 million downloads on CurseForge alone (Image via CurseForge)

Thankfully, Better Third Person works with Forge, Fabric, and even NeoForge modding APIs. These toolchains are essential to run almost all extensions.

You need to first download and install one of the aforementioned APIs on your PC to use the mod. Next, you can head over to the CurseForge website and search for Better Third Person. It is currently updated for the latest 1.20.4 game version.

Once found, you can just hit Download and place it in the "mods" folder. The location of this folder should be: C:\Users\PCname\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft\mods.

Finally, access the official game launcher, find the modded game version named after the modding API, and open it. If everything goes well, the mod should work, and you'll be able to enjoy the game in third-person.